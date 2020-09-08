CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) ("Quorum" or the "Corporation") announces effective immediately the appointment of Mr. Mike Herenberg as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”).



Mr. Mike Herenberg joins Quorum as Chief Operating Officer and will work closely with Mr. Maury Marks, founder, President and CEO of Quorum, on the Corporation’s overall strategy and execution. Mr. Herenberg will oversee Quorum’s end-to-end service delivery, including implementation, support, customer success and infrastructure.

“I am thrilled to be welcoming Mike to Quorum,” said Mr. Marks. “Mike brings over two decades of leadership, most recently as Vice President and COO at Element Fleet Management and prior to that as President of Kerr Group. Mike has extensive experience working with multi-divisional companies and achieving operational efficiencies, improved employee engagement and higher customer satisfaction rates, all of which lead to increased revenue growth. We are excited to have Mike on board to help accelerate our One Quorum approach as we continually optimize our business while focussing on increased revenue growth.”

“I am ecstatic to join the team at Quorum as we continue to build a superior product and service offering for our valued clients. I strongly believe that the Quorum value proposition is very impressive, and I look forward to helping to unlock further value for all our stakeholders as we continue to execute on Quorum’s exciting growth strategy,” said Mr. Herenberg.

Mr. Herenberg brings more than 20 years of experience which includes roles as Vice President of Product Strategy and Customer Experience for North America and Chief Operations Officer for Canada for Element Fleet Management, the largest fleet management company in North America and the largest pure play commercial vehicle fleet management company globally. Prior to that, Mr. Herenberg was the President of Kerr Group of Companies, a technology company employing approximately 200 people across 11 locations in Canada with two main operating businesses, Frontier Technologies and Northern Business Intelligence. Mr. Herenberg holds a Master of Business Administration from the Sobey’s School of Business, Saint Mary’s University, a Masters certificate in Project Management from the Schulich School of Business, York University and a certificate in Financial Management from Saint Mary’s University.

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator TM , a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction. DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management system and set of Business Development Center services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a sales desking and menuing system that increases sales department gross margins and improves customer satisfaction for dealerships.

Advantage, a full showroom system for both franchised and independent dealerships and a comprehensive operating system that includes accounting for the independent market.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS. For additional information please go to www.QuorumDMS.com .

