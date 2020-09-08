PRESS RELEASE

Kiruna September 8, 2020

In accordance with the decision at the Annual General Meeting of Copperstone Resources AB (publ) on May 20, 2020, the three largest shareholders as per September 1, 2020, in terms of voting rights who have chosen to participate in the Nomination Committee are hereby announced. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Jörgen Olsson has declined participation of the nomination committee in his role as Chairman, but will take part in the nomination committee through his holding in JOHECO AB.



Representatives:

Graham Ascough, Sunstone Metals Ltd.

Michael Mattsson, own holdings

Jörgen Olsson, JOHECO AB

The aforementioned shareholder representatives will constitute the Nomination Committee for the coming Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting on September 29, 2020 and intend to consider the composition of the Board of Directors, well before the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Extraordinary General Meeting will be held at the offices of Hannes Snellman Attorneys on Tuesday September 29, 2020. Shareholders who wish to leave suggestions to the Extraordinary General Meeting can refer to Jörgen Olsson as member of the nomination committee for Copperstone Resources AB (publ), e-mail: jorgen.olsson@deciso.se

For further information, please contact CEO Michael Mattsson, +46 705 739 777, michael.mattsson@copperstone.se, info@copperstone.se or visit the Copperstone website at www.copperstone.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 15:00 CEST on September 8, 2020.

About Copperstone

Copperstone is a public company trading as COPP B on NASDAQ First North Growh Market (Stockholm). The Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se , +46 8 505 65 172. The Company is focused on base and precious metal exploration in the vicinity of the internationally recognized mining districts of Kiruna and the Skellefte-field in northern Sweden. In addition, the Company also has interests in the Bergslagen mining region, in central Sweden.

Attachment