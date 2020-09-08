New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fundus Cameras Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483058/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on fundus cameras market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases and technological advances. In addition, growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The fundus cameras market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The fundus cameras market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Non-mydriatic fundus cameras

• Hybrid fundus cameras

• Mydriatic fundus cameras



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the increasing use of non-mydriatic cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the fundus cameras market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our fundus cameras market covers the following areas:

• Fundus cameras market sizing

• Fundus cameras market forecast

• Fundus cameras market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483058/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001