The "Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this analysis, the global carbon nanotubes market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 15.31% in the forecasting years 2019-2028.



Growing applications of MWCNT (multi-walled carbon nanotubes) is primarily driving the growth of the studied market. The rapid increase in the use of composites and the usage of advanced epoxy adhesive systems are anticipated to create opportunities for the consumption of carbon nanotubes in the aerospace industry. The carbon nanotubes can also be used in the production of solar cells.



Nanotubes and buckyballs with polymer are used together in the production of solar cells. However, the hazardous nature of carbon nanotubes that necessitates policies & regulations is impeding the global market growth. Furthermore, the high processing & manufacturing cost and the lack of processing knowledge base is also a significant challenge to the market growth.



The global market report covers the countries from North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa.



Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region and the largest market for carbon nanotubes, globally. Favorable government policies, like 100% FDI (foreign direct investment), no compulsion for an industrial license, and the technological development from manual to automatic processes, are primarily driving the demand for carbon nanotubes in the electronics industry in countries like India.



Other incentives launched to boost the electronics sector are Electronics Development Fund (EDF) and Modified Incentive Special Package Scheme (M-SIPS). CNTs are used in this sector to improve electrical and thermal conductivity. It also provides a long life span and better durability over conventional electronic circuit materials. Hence, the growing electronics industry is likely to contribute to the regional market growth.



Companies Mentioned

Arkema

Carbon Solutions Inc

Chasm Advanced Materials

Cheap Tubes

Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co Ltd

Hanwha Corporation

Hyperion Catalysis International

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co Ltd

Kumho Petrochemical

Meijo Nano Carbon

Nano-C

Nanocyl Sa

Nanolab Inc

Nanoshel LLC

Ocsial

Raymor Industries Inc

Showa Denko Kk

Thomas Swan & Co Ltd

Toray Industries Inc

Zeon Corporation

