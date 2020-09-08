AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – Ignitis Grupė or „the Company”) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

The Company informs that on 7 September 2020 it received an order from the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania, the authority implementing the rights of the sole shareholder of the Company (hereinafter - Ministry of Finance), amending the description of the Guidelines for Corporate Governance of the state-owned energy company group (hereinafter – the Guidelines for Corporate Governance).

The Ministry of Finance, after evaluating the good practices of foreign countries, updates the Guidelines for Corporate Governance and details the principles of the Company's operational independence. It is noted that the state, as the main shareholder of the Company, exercises the voting rights granted by its shares in accordance with its competence and makes every effort to enable the Company to carry out its activities independently. It is also noted that the state must not take any action that could harm the status of the Company as a listed company or the Company's suitability to be a company that can be listed, or reasonably prevent the Company from complying with the legal obligations and requirements applicable to listed companies.

Please find attached to this notice new version of the Guidelines for Corporate Governance of the Company.

