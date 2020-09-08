New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05381459/?utm_source=GNW

68 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 57% during the forecast period. Our reports on hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing government support to promote EVs, cost reduction achieved through adoption of IDU and ability of IDU in making EVs more efficient through weight reduction. In addition, increasing government support to promote EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market is segmented as below:

By Application

• BEVs

• HEVs



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of hybrid commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market growth during the next few years. Also, growing popularity of fully IDU and backward integration by EV manufacturers to produce in-house electric powertrains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market covers the following areas:

• Hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market sizing

• Hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market forecast

• Hybrid and electric vehicle integrated drive unit market industry analysis





