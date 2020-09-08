New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technical Ceramics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962007/?utm_source=GNW





- High capital cost is likely to hinder the market growth.

- Increased demand for industrial applications (metallurgy and industrial machinery) is projected to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.



Key Market Trends

Non-oxide Ceramics to Drive the Market Growth



- Ceramic materials compounds of silicon and aluminum with nitrogen or carbon belong to the group of non-oxide technical ceramics. In general, non-oxide ceramics demonstrate a high share of covalence bonding, which provides them with very good mechanical properties, even when being used at high temperatures.

- Non-oxide ceramics are basically categorized into Carbide and Nitride groups.

- Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) is a material that offers a hitherto unattainable combination of outstanding properties including extremely high strength, very high toughness, and excellent wear resistance, very low thermal expansion, high thermal conductivity, outstanding thermal shock resistance, and very good chemical resistance.

- The sintering process of silicon nitride has to take place by a very high mechanical pressure in a controlled atmosphere. Depending on the process the result can be a sintered silicon nitride (SSN), gas pressure sintered silicon nitride (GPSSN) or hot-pressed silicon nitride (HPSN).

- SILICON ALUMINIUM OXYNITRIDE (SIALON) is mainly based on compounds or solid solutions of a four-component system silicon - aluminum - oxygen - nitrogen. On account of its fracture toughness, it is often used for cutting tools. Due to the low wettability through nonferrous metals, SIALON is a standard material for thermocouple protection tubes.

- Aluminium Nitride (ALN) is an irresistible material due to its extraordinary high thermal conductivity: up to 180 Wm-1 K-1. Moreover, the combination of properties like best thermal conductivity, high electrical insulation, thermal expansion similar to Si (‹Al2O3), inert behavior towards melting of the iii-v-compounds, and high rigidity.

- ALN is especially suitable as a substrate for semi-conducting components and power electronic modules.

- All the mentioned properties of nonoxide ceramics are increasing their application in different end-user industries



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market



- In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The country witnessed about 6.1% GDP growth rate in 2019, even after the trade disturbance caused due to its trade war with the United States.

- Although China was the first country affected by COVID-19 and its related lockdown, it was the first country to come out of lockdown as well. However, the country has been witnessing recurring cases of COVID-19, leading to further lockdowns. Additionally, manufacturing is heavily impacted, and it is expected to continue with slow growth in 2020. Moreover, a significant share of the Chinese economy is linked to foreign exports, where demand is still low due to lockdowns being practiced in various countries because of the COVID-19 outbreak. This has negatively affected the Chinese industry, in 2020.

- China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, TVs, wires, cables, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices, recorded the highest growth in the electronics segment. The country serves not only domestic demand for electronics, but also exports electronic output to other countries. In China, with the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population and the rising demand for electronic products countries importing electronic products from China, the production of electronics is projected to grow. With the growing electronics and construction industry, the demand for technical ceramics is expected to increase. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to hamper the growth of the electronics market in the country, during 2020-2021.

- The Chinese automotive manufacturing industry is the largest in the world. The industry witnessed a slowdown in 2018, wherein the production and sales declined. A similar trend continued with the production, witnessing a 7.5% decline in 2019. According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the automotive production is expected to decline by about 2% in 2020. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and the US-China trade war.

- In Q1 2020, the manufacturing facilities have shut down and halted production in the country, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, this is expected to hamper the automobile production in the country, in 2020. However, in Q2 2020, the manufacturing plants have resumed operations. The manufacturing activities are picking up pace, thus, driving the demand for technical ceramics.

- China’s power generation rose by over 7% Y-o-Y in 2019, holding a share of almost 26%, globally. Chinese solar panel manufacturers are formulating output-boosting innovations to ensure continued survival in the market. For instance, JinkoSolar Holding is currently developing solar modules with a back sheet that can generate power from light by reflected off the ground.

- Additionally, China is focusing on developing solar projects and investing around USD 367 billion in renewable power generation until 2020. Such investments in the country are likely to increase the demand for technical ceramics in the power sector, over the forecast period.

- Moreover, China’s appetite for aviation is likely to grow exponentially. High demand for aviation has led to the government’s decision to introduce airport building programs, which include huge investment in terminals and runways. The aircraft parts and the assembly manufacturing sector in the country are growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft part manufacturers. Major manufacturers are concentrated in Nanchang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, and Shenyang.

- As of now, China holds around 235 airports, which the government plans to increase airports to 260 by 2021. Furthermore, some of the airport construction projects, which are either in development or planning stage include Beijing Capital International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, etc. Besides, the government’s long-term target remains around 450 airports for the country by 2035. Thus, with an increase in the number of airports, China’s aircraft requirement has also increased.

- Besides, the country’s total civil aircraft fleet has been increasing steadily for the past five years. Moreover, the Chinese airline companies are planning to purchase about 7,690 new aircraft, in the next 20 years, which are valued at approximately USD 1.2 trillion.

- Furthermore, under the plan, Made in China 2025, it is expected that China may supply over 10% home-made commercial aircraft to the domestic market, by 2025. However, this growth may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, thereby, experiencing a slow growth.

- However, currently, the economic activities and industrial manufacturing activities have been affected significantly in the country, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Moreover, as of March 2020, China has lifted the lockdown and started various industrial operations, while other countries are still aggressively engaged in lockdowns and treatments. Hence, from the factors mentioned above, the demand for technical ceramics in China is likely to remain affected in the short run. However, the industrial demand is expected to normalize, from 2021.



Competitive Landscape

The market is partially fragmented, with major 4 companies holding individual shares between 4-8% in the market (in terms of revenues generated). Key players in the technical ceramics market include 3M, Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, and NGK SPARK PLUG CO.,LTD., among others.



