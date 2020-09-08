COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company") (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, today announced a new line of L.A. Mex Burritos inspired by the diversity and bold flavors of the company’s hometown of Los Angeles.
Born out of its Mexican heritage and SoCal roots, El Pollo Loco’s unique L.A. Mex cuisine offers better-for-you choices and tradition-inspired temptations. It’s a menu that can meet any dietary need, from keto to vegan to downright delicious.
To honor its L.A. Mex identity, El Pollo Loco created the new, limited-time L.A. Mex Burritos for a fresh take on tradition—blending its signature Mexican flavors with a California twist. The full lineup includes:
“Our food is a reflection of who we are, where we’re from and where we live,” said Bernard Acoca, President & Chief Executive Officer at El Pollo Loco. “With L.A. Mex at our core, our new burrito lineup brings customers a fresh, innovative approach to the authentic food they love.”
To celebrate the launch, El Pollo Loco is offering a Buy 4, Get 1 L.A. Mex Burrito Free for Loco Rewards™ customers—available now through October 27th via online and in-store. Loco Rewards™ customers will also receive double points on all L.A. Mex Burritos the month of September.
Please visit El Pollo Loco’s YouTube to view the supporting TV campaign. Additional information can also be found at www.elpolloloco.com.
About El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at www.elpolloloco.com.
