NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced plans to boost the gaming experience for those who decide to play on the most awarded network with 5G Built for Gamers. New customers who sign-up for select Verizon wireless or Fios Internet plans may be eligible to receive a free digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game and other bonuses detailed below that are sure to enhance their entertainment1.



About Marvel’s Avengers



The highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game features epic action in single-player and co-op playing modes to battle alongside friends in missions to save Earth from catastrophe. Rated T (Teen) by the ESRB, the game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020.



Verizon customers get more



Available exclusively at verizon.com/playavengers , new customers who sign-up for a Fios Gigabit home Internet connection will receive:

A free digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game for compatible devices 2

Time-limited U.S. exclusive Hero Outfit packs available only to Verizon customers 3

Disney+ on us for 12 months 4

Stream TV and router device included

New wireless customers who sign-up for select Verizon Mix & Match Unlimited plans — including Play More, Do More or Get More — and purchase a new phone with device payments can also receive:

A free digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game for compatible devices 1

Time-limited U.S. exclusive Hero Outfit packs available only to Verizon customers3

Existing wireless customers will be able to get the time-limited U.S exclusive Hero Outfit packs through Verizon Up starting October 1.5



Here’s how to get Marvel’s Avengers



Verizon wireless customers must visit https://www.verizon.com/smartphones to sign-up for a Play More, Do More, or Get More Unlimited wireless plan and buy a phone with device payments to receive this online-only offer. A code will be sent via email to get a free digital copy of the Marvel’s Avengers game for console or PC.



Fios customers must visit verizon.com/playavengers and sign-up for a new Gigabit Connection to get a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers and a free router rental included in their Mix & Match on Fios plan. Add the optional The Most Fios TV package and get a $100 Verizon gift card and a Basic DVR and set-top box included6.

We came to play. Today’s announcement further solidifies Verizon’s commitment to gamers. Verizon has created unique playing experiences and exclusive offers for customers, including recently granting 5,000 customers access to the Marvel’s Avengers limited beta event. Verizon has also forged partnerships as the official 5G and 4G LTE network partner of Twitch Rivals North America and the official 5G Wireless and Network Service Partner of Riot Games’ League of Legends Championship Series .

1Verizon wireless offer valid 9.4 – 10.21.20; Fios offer valid 9.4-10.28.20. via a Square Enix Member redemption code for one digital download of Marvel’s Avengers Game standard edition and Exclusive Hero Outfits. Verizon will send an email with redemption instructions after install is complete. Customer must create a Square Enix Member account and redeem the Square Enix Member code on Square Enix’s website w/in 60 days after delivery of email or by no later than 3/21/21, whichever is first. Game available on PlayStation 4, XBox One, Stadia, or PC (Steam) at launch; available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in Holiday 2020. Not redeemable or refundable for cash. © 2020 Marvel



2Marvel’s Avengers developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal. Development support provided by Nixxes. All rights reserved. © 2020 MARVEL

3Time-limited exclusive to Verizon customers in the United States. Content unlockable in-game after exclusive period ends.

4Disney+: Get 12 months of Disney+ on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon and activate by no later than 12.23.20); When 12-month promotional period expires, your Disney+ subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax per month, and you will be charged monthly on your Verizon bill unless you cancel with Verizon.

5Postpaid Verizon wireless plan required for Verizon Up Rewards.18 or over. Additional terms and conditions apply.

6Must install & maintain eligible Fios services in good standing for 65 days & register for the card w/in 60 days thereafter, or by no later than 2.23.21, whichever is first. Card mailed within 30 days of registration. Verizon reserves the right to chargeback the amount of the Card if eligible service is canceled w/in 180 days. Other card terms and conditions apply. Offer valid thru 9.23.20 for eligible new residential.customers. $99 set-up & taxes & terms may apply. Subj. to credit approval & may require a deposit. Fios avail. in select areas.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Media contact:

Andrew Kameka

andrew.kameka@verizon.com

Alex Lawson

alex.lawson@verizon.com