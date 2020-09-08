STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Sierra Resource Corp (OTC: WSRC) (“WSRC” or the “Company”) is a resource company with a 113-year history of natural resource asset acquisition, development, conservation, and monetization. The Company presently owns valuable water assets in Northern Colorado. In keeping with WSRC’s goal of becoming a broad-based resource company, the Company has acquired additional natural resource assets, and is under contract to immediately purchase revenue-producing proprietary conservation technologies which demonstrate the Company's commitment to responsibly utilize, while also conserving, natural resources to the benefit of the Company’s shareholders. WSRC will be announcing these acquisitions over the coming weeks and months as they are completed.



The recent upward pressure on the value of precious metals as a hedge against global currency fluctuation and devaluation has prompted WSRC to acquire 100% ownership of LWH, LLC (CO), the owner of a substantial precious metals property. An NI-43-101 Report on this property, to be authored by a major engineering firm, will be commissioned to further validate existing assays as an immediate priority. LWH is also evaluating several other precious metals and / or rare earth elements properties for potential acquisition. Separately, a team of professional geologists, engineers and scientists will be retained and directed to provide on-going analyses which detail the potential strategies for monetizing each of the properties / projects.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “forecast”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “planning”, “expect”, “believe”, “likely”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “may” or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company’s ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company’s operating history and resources, together with all usual and common economic, competitive, and equity market conditions / risks.

Contact:

Western Sierra Resource Corp

westernsierraresource.com

Twitter: @wsrcorp

Roger Johnson

support@westernsierraresource.com

Dennis Atkins

support@westernsierraresource.com