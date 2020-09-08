East Rutherford NJ, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Dream, the premier entertainment, retail, and dining experience, and Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most integrated health care network, are pleased to announce a 10-year strategic partnership, which includes operating an urgent care center at the complex. This corporate alliance will extend health and wellness knowledge throughout American Dream and its community, supporting guests and employees with accessible medical services and information.

The American Dream and Hackensack Meridian Health partnership kicked off earlier this year with the creation of a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site created primarily for the local police, first responders, and frontline health care workers, located at American Dream. The testing site was part of a screening initiative, led by the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association, in partnership with Agile Urgent Care.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, American Dream worked with Hackensack Meridian Health to develop an extensive health and safety plan for the safe reopening of the property and its individual attractions. In addition to plan development and review, the two organizations worked together on American Dream’s #dreamsafe initiative, which includes COVID-19 procedures and protocols, guidelines for team member onboarding and training, and American Dream’s soon to launch mobile application. The app will be focused on the safety of the American Dream community, and includes interactive features such as property safety guidelines, mobile ticketing, and a brief health survey, letting guests reschedule their visits if they are not feeling well.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority at American Dream,” said Mark Ghermezian, Co-CEO of American Dream. “As we continue to navigate through this unprecedented time, our goal is to make American Dream a safe and comfortable environment for families to visit. By partnering with New Jersey’s leading health care network, we are setting a new industry standard. We are proud to launch our #dreamsafe initiative with Hackensack Meridian Health as a partner, advising us on the most extensive health and safety protocols while also providing our community with premium access to health care services and educational opportunities.”

“We are proud to partner with American Dream, a destination attraction that elevates the entire New York metropolitan area,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We have successfully collaborated during this unprecedented pandemic and together we can ensure that guests enjoy their experience safely and have access to high-quality convenient care that is the signature of our health network.’’

Key aspects of the partnership include:

COVID-19 Health Advisory : Hackensack Meridian Health has advised American Dream on COVID-19 reopening plans and protocols, including the launch of American Dream’s #dreamsafe initiative and mobile application.

: Hackensack Meridian Health has advised American Dream on COVID-19 reopening plans and protocols, including the launch of American Dream’s #dreamsafe initiative and mobile application. On-Site Urgent Care : Hackensack Meridian Health will provide health care services at American Dream through an On-Site Urgent Care Center. The Urgent Care Center will service the community and treat individuals for on-site related injuries throughout American Dream, as well as service for all events within the destination.

: Hackensack Meridian Health will provide health care services at American Dream through an On-Site Urgent Care Center. The Urgent Care Center will service the community and treat individuals for on-site related injuries throughout American Dream, as well as service for all events within the destination. Educational Pop-up : Hackensack Meridian Health will host an educational pop-up at American Dream to serve as a community health and wellness hub for guests and employees. The outpost will offer timely and significant information related to a variety of health and wellness topics and may involve associations with local non-profit chapters or other charitable or health care related organizations.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAM

American Dream, developed by Triple Five Group, is an unrivaled destination for fantasy, fashion, food, family, and fun. For more information visit www.americandream.com or follow on Instagram @americandream.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties. Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 36,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

To learn more, visit www.hackensackmeridianhealth.org.

