Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky. NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

BOCA RATON, FL, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolution doesn’t just apply to humans.

Fifteen years ago, Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, realized that international health and wellness companies struggled to export their brands to the United States.

“It was a nightmare for them,” Gould said. “First, they had to meet FDA labeling requirements. Next, they had to ship their products to the U.S. and find a warehouse to store them even before they made one sale.”

Gould said they needed a different approach from the old sales model of exporting brands to the U.S. that was cumbersome, inefficient, and costly.

“These companies didn’t understand the American market or consumer, which is why I developed a turnkey operation that offered all the services they needed to succeed in the U.S.,” Gould said.

“I called it the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform, which provides companies with a cost-efficient approach to market their products to American consumers,” Gould said. “Without NPI, these companies were spending so much money setting up a sales and marketing infrastructure that by the time they made their first sale, they no longer had a viable profit margin.”

NPI works with international companies to ship their products to America and meet all U.S. Customs and FDA guidelines. NPI provides warehousing, product liability insurance, sales expertise, and promotion through strategic public relations and social media campaigns.

“We become the U.S. headquarters for our international clients,” said Jeff Fernandez, president of NPI. “We have a sales and marketing team that specializes in retail products.”

Fernandez understands the retail buyer and seller relationship better than most people.

“When I worked for Amazon, I helped create the luxury skincare and the health and wellness categories at Amazon,” said Fernandez, who also worked as a retail buyer for the largest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart.

Gould said NPI's experience is the competitive advantage it offers to health and wellness companies.

“We have been placing products with retailers for more than a decade,” Gould said. “We are the perfect partner for companies seeking to expand their presence in America or enter the U.S. market for the first time."

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com