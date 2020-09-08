NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Street Smarts VR, whose virtual reality (VR) training platform is used across U.S. military and law enforcement organizations, announced today a contract award with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Air Combat Command (ACC) in the amount of approximately $1.5 million to standardize and modernize training using VR-based performance measurement.



Under the AFWERX Air Force Small Business Innovative Research contract, Street Smarts VR (SSVR) will adapt its VR platform to support the goals of the ACC Security Forces, which is pursuing a modernized, competency based, data-driven approach to training. SSVR provides the most realistic training available – combining an immersive, full-body VR experience in a 540° field of view environment, allowing freedom of movement and use of highly realistic replica weapons.

The evolving role of training in Air Combat Command

Air Combat Command is the primary provider of air combat forces to America's warfighting commanders. Its Security Forces, which are responsible for protecting Air Force personnel, bases, and assets from terrorism, sabotage, and acts of war, must maintain high level proficiency in the use of small arms weapons and use of force principals. The use of Virtual Reality (VR) based training is expected to help ensure Security Forces improve proficiency and achieve readiness by increasing the realism and exposure to a wide variety of use of force scenarios that require complex decision-making.



The need for data and insight

As new training technologies are brought into the fold, there exists a strong desire to gain more usable data and insight on training performance. For Air Combat Command, SSVR will integrate a data analytics framework that will collect, visualize, and track data focused on USAF training metrics, allowing Security Force instructors to better understand individual and unit performance. Over time, the increasing volume of this data may allow unit-level and upper echelon commanders to better understand the readiness of their personnel and compare the effectiveness of various training methods.



SSVR is in use by more than ten Security Force units domestically and overseas, earning outstanding feedback from users who recognize the value of VR-based training to advance their competencies and expertise.

SSVR software allows trainers to focus on the trainee by reducing the task load of managing scenarios that feature multiple branched outcomes. Through a live dashboard, trainers get real-time insights to intervene, instruct on demand, and play back after-action reviews.

“Street Smarts VR looks forward to collaborating with Air Combat Command, adapting our best of class commercial VR so that they can effectively track and manage the progress of their trainees, gain new levels of insight, and attain consistency across their Security Forces for the absolute highest level of training and readiness,” said Oliver Noteware, co-founder and CEO.



The contract will be performed at Air Combat Command headquarters, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Deployment locations of the training system are yet to be disclosed.

