Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), along with its enterprise content management (ECM) division, Quality Associates, Inc. (QAI), today announced QAI President Scott Swidersky will be a featured speaker at Federal Computer Week’s (FCW) annual Digital Transformation Workshop on September 22, 2020.

Swidersky, who also serves as Konica Minolta’s Vice President of ECM, holds a deep understanding of digitization and transformative processes. As a premier data modernization and M-19-21 compliance expert with more than 20 years of experience in the document/electronic records management field, he will present opening remarks for this year’s keynote session.

The Digital Transformation Workshop, a major learning event for all federal agencies, brings together seasoned experts from both government and industry who share their strategies and best practices for leveraging technology to rethink and retool business processes, workplace culture and user experiences. Sessions at this year’s event will explore a range of critical topics including:

Retooled Business Processes

Cybersecurity

Workplace Culture and Change Management

Automation and Workflow

Data Analysis and Continuous Process Improvement

The User Experience

Mission Attainment

“As a long-time FCW partner, we look forward to exchanging ideas and discussing advancements that will propel the federal government forward in the digital era,” said Swidersky. “My remarks on the importance of building a consensus for digital transformation will be especially pertinent with today’s rapid movement of requirements driven by digital transformation that requires the re-invention of current policies, security protocols and business processes for federal agencies and private-sector companies alike.”

Due to the COVID-19 concerns and current restrictions on large public gatherings, this workshop is being planned as an exclusively online event. Should the public health environment change, an in-person component may be reinstated later.

Visit FCW online for more information about its Digital Transformation Workshop.

