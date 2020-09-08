MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. ( Konica Minolta ) announced that it will begin offering PaperVision Enterprise, a Content Services Platform (CSP) or Enterprise Content Management (ECM). Working closely with a master-distribution partner, Cranel, Inc. , and software provider partner, Digitech Systems , Konica Minolta will begin offering PaperVision Enterprise to Canadian customers effective immediately.



“We’re excited to partner with Cranel and Digitech Systems to bring PaperVision to the Canadian market,” said Chris Dewart, President & CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. “PaperVision Enterprise is an end-to-end platform that satisfies our mid-to-large customers requirements when it comes to document management, workflows, accounts payables automation, robotic process automation, and more!”

PaperVision Enterprise delivers any document, anywhere, anytime – including email. Users can securely organize, store and retrieve information of any kind in the blink of an eye. PaperVision Enterprise provides unlimited scalability, intelligent search, flexible security control, efficient collaboration, seamless integration, robotic process automation and intelligent automation.

“We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work with Konica Minolta Canada,” said Mike Randash, Vice President of Sales for Digitech Systems. “PaperVision Enterprise brings their customers an easy-to-setup and easy-to-use content management option that enables digital document retention, secure data management, and process automation in one affordable package.”

“We are excited about our expanded partnership with Konica Minolta Canada and PaperVision Enterprise,” said Scott Slack, Vice President of Marketing and Support, Cranel, Inc. “Their customers in every vertical will benefit from a best-of-breed product that empowers them to easily manage their business processes and achieve true digital transformation.”

PaperVision Enterprise is available for licensing via your Konica Minolta sales representative effective today. To learn more about Konica Minolta’s Information Management portfolio, click here .

For more information about Konica Minolta Canada, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca or call 1-866-890-6600.

About Cranel

Cranel’s distribution business provides technology solutions to ECM VARs and ISVs, Office Equipment Dealers and Check Automation Partners. Cranel delivers a solid technology portfolio, product and business expertise, support and exceptional services from a team of skilled professionals dedicated to customer business advancement. For more information, visit http://www.cranelimaging.com .

About Digitech Systems

Digitech Systems, LLC enables businesses of any size to more effectively and securely manage, retrieve and store corporate information of any kind using either PaperVision Enterprise content management (ECM) software or the world’s most trusted cloud-based ECM services, ImageSilo and PaperVision.com. By significantly reducing the cost, Digitech Systems has moved ECM from a luxury convenience to an essential element for every well-managed business. Digitech Systems continues to raise the standard of excellence in the ECM sector, as evidenced by the numerous awards they have received including multiple Nucleus Research ROI Awards. In addition, Buyer’s Lab has repeatedly chosen PaperVision Capture as the best data capture and workflow solution, ImageSilo and PaperVision.com as the outstanding cloud content management systems, and PaperVision® Enterprise as the most outstanding ECM software in the marketplace. The company’s Process Automation Tools were recently named as a Top Ten solution. To learn more about the company’s software and services that deliver any document, anywhere, anytime, visit www.digitechsystems.com . You can also connect with us on LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter (@ECMNow) .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ ( www.reshapework.ca ). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for 13 consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn , YouTube , Facebook and Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA) .