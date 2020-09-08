SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the launch of Xactly Forecasting , a first-of-its-kind solution that leverages Xactly’s rich data analytics to provide sales leaders with an accurate picture of multi-level sales forecasts down to individual deal health.



An extension of Xactly’s holistic SPM portfolio , Xactly Forecasting uses advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to automate and systematize the sales forecasting process, which enhances the precision of forecast numbers — solving a major concern that has long impacted enterprise sales organizations.

According to Gartner , a majority (55%) of sales leaders do not have high confidence in their forecasting accuracy, and CSO Insights states that 67% of organizations lack a formalized approach to forecasting altogether. These problems stem from a lack of pipeline and forecast visibility among leaders, inconsistent sales process execution across teams, and poor data quality due to the fact that CRM systems and spreadsheets are rarely updated.

“Inaccurate forecasting has always been an issue within sales organizations — but in today’s uncertain and fragile business climate, the consequences of predicting a number incorrectly are more severe than ever before. For many companies, falling short of an expected sales target can put the business directly at risk whereas hitting the target opens up opportunities for future growth,” said Arnab Mishra, Xactly’s Chief Product Officer. “At Xactly, we recognize that companies today have zero room for error, so we harnessed our deep SPM domain knowledge and robust data set to design a product that could close the gap between forecasts and actuals, and empower leaders to make intelligent, informed decisions and take back control during these uncertain times.”

With Xactly Forecasting, sales leaders can view an up-to-date health score for each of their team’s opportunities, across every stage of the sales cycle, and evaluate its likelihood of closing based on real-time data insights — something that sales teams simply cannot accomplish without intelligent applications. Additionally, finance teams can model various scenarios for sales commission payouts ahead of time. The solution affords leaders greater confidence in their numbers, which ultimately drives better visibility and alignment across the business and helps secure its financial health.

To learn more about Xactly Forecasting, register for our upcoming webinar, " Intelligent Forecasting: Call Your Number With Confidence ."

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world's leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly's scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry's most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

