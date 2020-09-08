As stated in paragraph 6 in General Terms of Auction for Treasury bonds, the Government Debt Management offered the equivalent of 10% of the nominal value sold in the auction 4. September, at the price of accepted bids.
|Series
|RIKS 33 0321
|ISIN
|IS0000021251
|Additional issuance (nominal)
|0
|Total outstanding (nominal)
|36,694,319,842
