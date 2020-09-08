CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:
Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC) will be announcing its first participation on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. There will be an opportunity for media questions immediately following the event. 
  
﻿WHO:
Premier Jason Kenney, Alicia DuBois, CEO of AIOC, and other key guests to attend.
  
WHEN:Wednesday, September 9, 2020
 Announcement – 11:30 a.m. MDT
 Media Q & A – approximately 12 p.m. MDT
  
WHERE:Via phone-in only
  
 Calgary media dial-in: 1-587-333-0001
 Edmonton media dial-in: 1-825-500-5007
 Toll-free media dial-in: 1-800-578-9520
  
 Passcode:  239811
  • Reporters must provide their conference ID, name, affiliation, and telephone number to the conference operator
  • Reporters are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes early to ensure participation
  • Participants will be able to hear all questions and responses
  • To ask a question: Press *1
  • To exit question queue: Press *2

For more information please contact:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations on behalf of the AIOC
C: 403-585-4570
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com