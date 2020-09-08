AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced management will participate in the 2020 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place on September 15-17, 2020. Valerie Palmieri, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert Beechey, Chief Financial Officer will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors on September 17, 2020. Conference details are as follows:



Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: September 17, 2020 Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37394

About Aspira Women’s Health Inc.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as, Vermillion inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1® plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX™ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX™ and EndoCheck™. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel 617-430-7577

Arr@lifesciadvisors.com