Quadient Named Finalist in Two Categories in the Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards 2020

Paris, September 8, 2020

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announces it has achieved finalist status in two categories in the Parcel and Postal Technology International (PPTI) Awards 2020 for its Parcel Pending Lite and CVP Everest solutions. The PPTI Awards recognize the latest developments in the postal sector.

Quadient’s Parcel Pending Lite has been named a finalist in the Final Mile Innovation of the Year category. Parcel Pending Lite brings automated parcel pickup to shops of all sizes with its compact and modular parcel lockers. To help carriers and retailers efficiently manage incoming parcels, Parcel Pending Lite comes as a modular and scalable parcel locker solution that is configured to fit store locations of smaller sizes, offering customers the same modern, convenient and easy-to-use parcel pick-up service as large stores. Retrieval of online orders is done in seconds with no human-to-human contact—especially important during the current health crisis—elevating the customer experience and driving additional in-store traffic.

Quadient’s CVP Everest is a finalist in the Sorting and Fulfillment Technology of the Year category. The CVP Everest is an automated packaging solution that uses 3D scanning technology to construct tailor-made right-sized individual corrugate boxes around variable-dimension single- or multi-item order of either soft or hard goods. Without any additional equipment needed, the CVP Everest can pack up to 1,100 parcels per hour or one parcel every three seconds using its dual induct stations and two operators. This proven packaging solution generates the smallest parcel needed to optimize all steps of parcel fulfillment, saving on labor, shipping and material costs while increasing sustainability. CVP Everest ensures smooth workflows even during peak production periods with fully automated, high-throughput technology that provides an eco-friendly solution for customers and the environment.

“We are excited to be named a finalist in two categories in the Parcel and Postal Technology International Awards,” said Tamir Sigal, chief marketing officer, Quadient. “Quadient continues to focus on innovating and anticipating the needs of our customers. As demand for e-commerce has increased the number of parcels being handled by the postal industry, there has subsequently been a rise in the need for intelligent packaging technology and configurable automated parcel pickup. Parcel Pending Lite and CVP Everest offer our customers eco-friendly solutions that provide a dual benefit of improved productivity with enhanced customer experience.”

The overall winners of the awards will be announced in the January 2021 issue of Parcel and Postal Technology International magazine.

