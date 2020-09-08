BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreMap, Inc . announced today that it has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to support development of technology aimed at expanding treatment opportunities for patients with Atrial Fibrillation (AF).

AF is the most common and complex cardiac arrythmia affecting 33 million patients globally. Patients are at severe risk of complications including stroke, heart attack and death. AF patients have limited treatment options and medications are effective approximately half of the time. Ablation is highly effective at treating other arrythmias, but current mapping technologies are too limited to provide curative patient-specific treatment for chronic AF.



CoreMap develops diagnostic technology capable of identifying the drivers of AF, which promises to enable new therapeutic options for a large patient population. The grant will be utilized to validate CoreMap’s unique ability to ‘see’ AF as compared to the gold standard for mapping.



Named one of the 20 “Medical Device Companies You Need To Know” in 2019 by Medical Design and Outsourcing, and a member of the MassMEDIC MedTech IGNITE 2019 Cohort, CoreMap was co-founded in 2016 by Dr. Peter Spector, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology at University of Vermont Medical Center and a professor in the Colleges of Medicine and Engineering at the University of Vermont. According to Dr. Spector, “CoreMap’s mission is to deliver to clinicians an ultra-high-resolution electrode array and Electrophysiology (EP) mapping system to guide curative ablation of chronic atrial fibrillation.”



“This SBIR grant from the National Science Foundation validates CoreMap’s innovation and the potential of our technology to unlock treatment options for a large patient population with unmet clinical needs,” said Sarah Kalil, co-founder, President and CEO of CoreMap. “The unique, micro scale configuration of our electrode design, combined with proprietary software to identify patient-specific drivers of AF is aimed at enabling physicians to provide better solutions for patients with AF.”



About NSF’s Small Business Programs

America’s Seed Fund powered by NSF awards $200 million annually to startups and small businesses, transforming scientific discovery into products and services with commercial and societal impact. Startups working across almost all areas of science and technology can receive up to $1.75 million to support research and development (R&D), helping de-risk technology for commercial success. America’s Seed Fund is congressionally mandated through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program. The NSF is an independent federal agency with a budget of about $8.1 billion that supports fundamental research and education across all fields of science and engineering. For more information, visit seedfund.nsf.gov.

About CoreMap

CoreMap is developing advanced diagnostic technology to enable electrophysiologists to make more informed therapeutic decisions and improve patient outcomes. Our technologies will allow for patient-specific treatments, because when treating patients with AF, ‘one size does not fit all.’ For more information, visit www.coremapmedical.com .