SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter , the leading provider of predictive data and analytics for climate risk and resilience, announced today that Dr. Jesse M. Keenan has joined the company as an advisor. Keenan, an Associate Professor at Tulane University, formerly led climate adaptation research initiatives at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.



“Jupiter is widely recognized for the outstanding caliber of our scientific team and customer focus,” said Rich Sorkin, CEO of Jupiter. “Jesse’s level of expertise in long-term climate risk to built environments and financial markets is unparalleled and extremely valuable for Jupiter’s growing list of corporate clients.”

Dr. Keenan is a global expert on the intersection of climate change adaptation and the built environment, including design, engineering, regulation, planning and financing. He served as a Special Government Employee Advisor to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission before joining Jupiter. Keenan also served as Chair of the U.S. Community Resilience Panel for Buildings and Infrastructure Systems under the Obama White House Climate Action Plan and is a current U.S. delegate to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“2020 has proven beyond a doubt that the private sector has much work to do to prepare for future disruptions, and this is especially true regarding the risks that climate change presents to the stability of financial markets,” Keenan said. “I’m excited to join Jupiter on their mission to not only help organizations adapt to the shocks and stresses of climate change, but to also take advantage of the opportunities for sustainable investment.”

About Jupiter

Jupiter is the global leader in data and analytics services to make informed decisions to anticipate risk from extreme weather, sea-level rise, storm intensification and rising temperatures caused by short, medium and long-term climate change. Jupiter’s ClimateScore™ Intelligence Platform provides sophisticated, dynamic, hyper-local, current- hour-to-50-plus-year probabilistic risk analysis for weather in a changing climate. The company’s FloodScore™, HeatScore™, WindScore™, FireScore™, and ClimateScore Global™ services are used for climate-related risk assessment and management worldwide. Jupiter’s models are based on the latest science, as developed by the global Earth and Ocean Systems science community.

Jupiter offers commercial services to asset owners in critical infrastructure, financial services including insurance, banking and asset management, energy and real estate, and the public

sector. These customers use Jupiter services for a broad range of applications, including capital planning, risk management, site selection, design requirements, supply chain management, investment valuations, and shareholder disclosures. For more information, please visit jupiterintel.com.

