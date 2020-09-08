New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Weight Loss Management Market â€“ Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05962026/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, an increasing number of health and fitness clubs across the region fueled the market’s growth. Moreover, product innovations by leading players, such as herbal and organic slimming products, are boosting the market’s growth.

- However, the major factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of weight loss products, owing to the additional processing required for low-calorie products and additional nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.



Key Market Trends

Rising Obesity Concerns across the Region



Concerns related to weight and obesity are increasing at a rapid rate in most of the EU member states, particularly among children. In addition to causing various physical disabilities and psychological problems, excess weight drastically increases a person’s risk of developing a number of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, along with the risk of developing more than one of these diseases (co-morbidity) and body weight. The involvement of different governmental sectors and national policies favored the European region significantly. For instance, the WHO European Food and Nutrition Action Plan 2015–2020 has been initiated specifically for the purpose of restricting the marketing of unhealthy foods to children, mainly to curb the obesity epidemic. Also, the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), an authoritative body of the obesity community within Europe, is focusing on developing a universal, evidence-based approach for tackling obesity across disciplines and countries, along with the improvement of quality and availability of care, while supporting the campaign projects and groups across the region. As a result of this trend, the demand for healthier balanced diets is expected to increase. This, in turn, may provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the weight loss management products market.



Italy to Drive the Regional Market



Italy has been reported to dominate the weight loss management market in the European region, owing to the rising incidences of major health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, in the region. The significant presence of global players catering to weight management supplement products is driving the market’s growth in this region. The rising popularity of natural and organic ingredients in weight management supplement products is one of the driving factors for the increasing demand for these products in Europe. In terms of distribution channels, weight management products are primarily available in mass-market channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets and convenience stores. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market related to weight loss, including food and beverages and supplements, witnessed rapid growth, globally, in the past 3-4 years. This category attracted a few vertical specialists, like Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour, who are focusing on the growth of e-retailing.



Competitive Landscape

The European weight loss management market is competitive, due to the presence of numerous domestic and multinational players. Companies are focusing on mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with new product developments, as strategic approaches adopted to boost brand presence. Key players dominating the regional market include General Nutrition Centers Inc., Amway Corp., Glanbia PLC, and Herbalife International.



