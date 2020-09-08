New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global and China Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Industry Report, 2020-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04784303/?utm_source=GNW

0%. By one estimate, the robust demand for new energy vehicles will drive up anode materials output to 597,000 tons in 2026, showing CAGR of 12.3% between 2019 and 2026.



Anode materials fall into three types: carbon materials (graphite-based), metallic oxide materials and alloy materials. In 2019, China shipped 208,000 tons of artificial graphite, or roughly 78.5% of its total anode materials shipment, up 9.2 percentage points versus 2018; the shipment of natural graphite was 49,000 tons, occupying 18.5% or so; other materials were 8,000 tons, with an around 3.0% share.



China and Japan are the key players in global lithium battery anode materials industry, together selling over 95% of the global total anode materials. Japan leads in technology, while China that abounds in graphite mineral resources has a marked cost advantage. Japanese anode material suppliers are typically Hitachi Chemical, JFE, Mitsubishi Chemical, Nippon Carbon and Nippon Steel, among which Hitachi Chemical primarily provides artificial graphite, JFE focuses on mesocarbon microbeads (MCMB) and Mitsubishi Chemical and Nippon Carbon are natural graphite suppliers. In China, suppliers are led by Shenzhen BTR, Ningbo Shanshan, Jiangxi Zichen, Guangdong Kaijin and Shenzhen Xiangfenghua, of which Shenzhen BTR mainly operates natural graphite, with a sideline of artificial graphite, and Jiangxi Zichen, Guangdong Kaijin and Ningbo Shanshan all basically produce artificial graphite. In 2019, the world’s top five anode material producers were Shenzhen BTR, Jiangxi Zichen, Ningbo Shanshan, Guangdong Kaijin and Hitachi Chemical, with a combined 69.65% share in the global market.



The report highlights:

Lithium-ion battery anode materials (definition, classification, industry chain, etc.);

Global lithium-ion battery anode material industry (market size & forecast, competitive landscape, development of new anode materials, etc.);

China lithium-ion battery anode material industry (policies, market size & forecast, competition pattern, price trend, etc.);

Upstream raw materials like graphite, silicon carbide, lithium titanate, graphene, etc. for anode material (market size, competition pattern, import & export, price trend, etc.);

Global and China lithium battery market (size, competition, the demand for anode materials and forecasts);

15 global and Chinese anode material manufacturers (profile, operation, anode material business, etc.);

3 global and Chinese lithium titanate manufacturers (profile, operation, lithium titanate business, etc.)

