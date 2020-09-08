New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Polycarbonate Sheets Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05790920/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing popularity of polycarbonate sheets against conventional materials, such as glass & ceramics, has also hugely attributed to the growth of the market.



- In the European automotive industry, polycarbonate sheet technology is used in a wide range of structural, safety, and aesthetic applications. It is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- Germany dominated the market across Europe, due to the rising demand in the automotive and construction industry.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Construction Industry



- Construction was the major end-user industry for the polycarbonate sheets market, accounting for around 64% in 2020. In the construction industry, polycarbonate sheets are used in roofing, cladding, and glazing applications, owing to their lightweight, easy installation, and energy conservation features. They are further used fences and walls in both residential and commercial building projects. ?

- Companies, such as SABIC Innovative Plastics, provides a double walled extruded polycarbonate sheet called Lexan Dripgard, which offers UV protection thermal insulation, high light transmission, impact strength, long-term weather ability, and lightweight, having resistance to condensate build-up and has wide utilization in the construction industry. ?

- Polycarbonate roofs are the current trend in building, walkways, and other roofing because of its UV protection feature. This is the result of UV stabilizers in polycarbonate to help protect the material from the sun and sustain it for a longer period of time.?

- Additionally, when compared to glass, a solid polycarbonate sheet has a far higher impact. This is extremely useful when it comes to the transportation, handling and installation phases of any project. Moreover, polycarbonate sheets provide higher resistivity against hail, falling branches, and other objects when compared to the resistivity of glass, acrylic or GRP/fiberglass. Also unlike GRP, polycarbonate does not become more brittle with age.?

- Polycarbonate sheets can also be laminated together with a polyurethane film adhesive under heat and pressure for more demanding applications, where resistance to forced entry is needed. It can also be laminated with glass layers on the outer skin to provide even better and chemical resistivity. Glass-clad polycarbonate laminates offer resistivity to high-powered ballistics.?

- Germany has been one of the worst hit countries in the world by the Covid-19 virus outbreak. In response to outbreak, the German Government has announced several containment measures including the closing down non-essential businesses in order to slow the spread of the virus across the country. However, the German government has exempted infrastructure, residential and utilities construction from the lockdown measures with construction allowed to continue through the Covid-19 crisis.?

- In Europe, Germany is the leading construction market and home to the continent’s largest building stock. The construction sector is booming in Germany. High demand for residential buildings in the country is driven by the growing population, demographic changes, and a favorable economic environment. Demand in the residential sector can be majorly found in multigenerational houses, micro-apartments, and prefabricated buildings. ?

- According to the Federal Office for Building and Regional Planning, Germany requires about 350,000 new housing units per year by 2021. In 2018, the German The buildings permits awarded stood at 24,318 in February 2020, a slight decrease when compared to December 2019 which was 41,046 units, and this has negatively affected the construction market. This trend is expected to slightly change, owing to the rising demand for real estate, increasing population, increased job security, and low borrowing costs.?

- Construction sites are temporarily closed at present in some regions of United Kingdom. Though the outbreak is expected to be temporary, the effects on construction will be long lasting unless clients and tier one contractors take effective measures to protect their supply chain partners. There remains a significant volume of key infrastructure, housing and commercial projects that the country will need more than ever after this crisis to attract investment and provide a platform for recovery.?

- The construction sector contributes to around 6% of the country’s GDP. To provide better infrastructure to the population across the country, the government has planned to invest 1-2% of its GDP in infrastructure between 2020 and 2050 as part of the National Productivity Investment Fund (NPIF). ?

- In Spain, the demand for new housing units are rising supported by better employment conditions. Spain’s National Statistics Institute (INE) estimates that the net household creation in the period 2019-2025 will be an average of 135,000 units on a yearly basis.?

- The government of Italy is pushing hard to battle the COVID-19 outbreak as well as the falling economic scenario in the country. The country has announced an emergency financial aid worth nearly USD 28 billion for supporting the economy by supporting certain segments in the industry.?

- The Italian construction association, ANCE, forecasted an increase in the construction investment by 2.4% annually from 2018. After years of recession, the construction sector has started recovering from 2019. During the year, the Italian construction sector recorded around 3.3% growth in investment, amounting to EUR 4.5 billion. Such positive factors are expected to drive the consumption of polycarbonate sheets in the construction industry through 2025. ?



Germany to Dominate the Market



- The German economy is the largest in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world. In 2019, the German economy grew by about 0.5%, which was its weakest growth rate in the last six years. ?

- Stronger private consumption, higher state spending, and booming construction helped support growth in 2019 as struggling manufacturers dragged on activity. ?

- The country is in plans to stop the further downfall of the economy due to the COVID-19 impact by announcing availability funds (of over USD 600 billion) to ensure growth and smooth functioning in various public sectors in near future.?

- According to the recent IMF forecasts, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, the GDP growth of the country is expected to fall to -7% in 2020 and pick up to 5.2% in 2021, subject to the post-pandemic global economic recovery.?

- The construction sector’s revenue in the country has grown by 5.1%, reaching EUR 128 billion in 2019. According to the industry experts, the number of completely constructed new houses is estimated to around 315,000 in 2019, which is higher, as compared to the total number of completed constructions in 2018, which was 300,000. This positive momentum has taken a huge blow from the devastating pandemic situation in 2020. ?

- According to Germany’s construction industry association (HDB), the domestic construction industry is expected to fall by 3% in terms of revenue, in 2020. However, this situation is expected to be neutralized over the forecast period.?

- The German Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers’ Association (ZVEI) announced that in 2019 the German electronics industry recorded about 3.2% decline in new orders. While domestic orders indicated decline of 4.6% in 2019, foreign orders increased by 3.8%, driving electronic production in the country. ?

- In the beginning of 2020, the market expectations seemed improving, as 21% of the electronic companies anticipated an increase in the demand in the next six months. However, COVID-19 outbreak presented very challenging market arena for electronics industry.?

- The Automotive production of Germany in 2019 has seen a decline of -9% compared to that of 2018 that is the production in 2019 was 4,661,328 units, and in 2020 the car manufacturing industry is emerging from a scathing period of lockdown, production halts and a slump in sales. ?

- The domestic aerospace industry is facing a huge crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the country is expected to get an immediate fiscal impulse of around EUR 456.5 billion.?

- All the above-mentioned factors are expected to take toll on the growth prospects of the polycarbonate sheets industry over the forecast period.?



Competitive Landscape

The European polycarbonate sheets market is dominated by multiple players in the market with significant market share and is focused on research and innovation. The market becomes consolidated with the top five players accounting for around 65% of the market as various players contribute to the regional demand. Key players in the market include EXOLON GROUP GMBH, SABIC, Corplex, 3A Composites GmbH, and Brett Martin, amongst others.



