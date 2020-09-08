Des Moines, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgetown University has announced Lelia Reed as the first recipient of the LCS Foundation University Scholarship. Reed is pursuing a Master of Science degree in the Aging and Health program with a focus on senior living administration.

Reed has an extensive background with more than 40 years of nursing care experience. She is a registered nurse who earned her BSN from Georgetown University earlier in her career. Now her goal is to create a universal template across aging platforms. Others will use the tool to address the relationship between the caregiver and tasks to determine positive outcomes for aging adults.

“I am humbled and honored to be the first recipient of this scholarship,” says Reed. “It is a dream come true and something I believe that was planned by God all along.”

The LCS Foundation supports the education and professional development of students pursuing careers in the field of senior living. The Georgetown University curriculum represents the only known graduate-level program dedicated exclusively to preparing the next generation of leaders for careers in the senior living industry. The goal for the curriculum is to attract professionals with high levels of both education and experience, who can move more quickly into executive positions.

“Georgetown University is a world leader in education and provides opportunities that prepare students for the future,” says Ed Kenny, LCS Foundation president. “We share a common focus of developing the next generation of leaders for the senior housing and care profession that will truly make a difference.”

The LCS Foundation has established a strong partnership with Georgetown University to support the continued education of students pursuing degrees in the senior living industry. Through the program, university scholarships are awarded annually. Recipients are chosen by the university's selection committee guided by principles endorsed by the LCS Foundation Professional Development Committee. Other schools where scholarships are in place include Northwood University and University of Wisconsin Eau Claire.

LCS Foundation™ The LCS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization created to develop future leaders of the senior housing and care profession, support Alzheimer’s care and research initiatives, and provide financial relief for personnel during crisis situations. Established by leaders from the LCS Family of Companies, the LCS Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of directors who are connected to the field of senior living and have a deep passion for serving seniors. At LCS Foundation, Experience Is EverythingTM. Learn more on the LCS Foundation webpage.

Jeri Uhlmansiek LCS 5158837938 howardpat@lcsnet.com