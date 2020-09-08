Brampton, Ont., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacare has validated a new collection method for testing to detect the presence of the virus that causes COVID-19, using saliva obtained from a patient’s mouth. This method offers an easy, safe and effective alternative to the more commonly used nasopharyngeal swab (NPS) method, in which the sample is collected from patients through their nasal passage. Dynacare’s validation demonstrated that this method performs with comparable accuracy to tests performed on NPS samples.

Using saliva, the patient can collect the sample themselves, removing the need for close contact with a healthcare worker, which reduces the personal protective equipment that healthcare workers require to perform traditional NPS collection and lowers their risk of exposure. Saliva collection expands the ways in which testing can be administered in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

“We’re extremely proud of the commitment, dedication and innovation demonstrated by the Dynacare team across Canada who have consistently demonstrated steadfast support of the healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic, most recently with the introduction of our saliva collection for PCR testing method,” said Vito Ciciretto, CEO of Dynacare. “It is yet another testament to our commitment to innovation and to providing our stakeholders - including our customers, health care providers and the government - with creative solutions to the challenges they face.”

To validate the test, saliva was compared to nasopharyngeal samples collected at the same time from the same patient. Approximately 432 individuals were included in the study. The validation study determined that the molecular saliva test performs similarly to an NPS test. The saliva collection method was developed and assessed by Dynacare in collaboration with various hospital partners.

