On the other hand, the market is likely to have negative impact due to shortage of healthcare professionals in Europe.

Ultrasound is a diagnostic technique used to diagnose chronic diseases like lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, gynecological diseases and cancer.

As per the Globocan 2018, in 2018, there were 4229662 new cases of cancer and 1943478 cancer deaths in the Europe.The top five cancers in Europe are breast, colorectum, lung, prostate, and bladder.



Ultrasound is widely used in diagnosis and treatment of these types of cancer.

Furthermore, as per the European Renal Association report, 10% of the European population is affected by the chronic kidney disease (CKD) and around 70 million Europeans have lost some of their kidney function. In addition, as per the study Cardiovascular Diseases in Central and Eastern Europe, published in 2020, Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) is the leading cause of death in Europe which accounts for 45% of all deaths.

Thus, growing prevalence of chronic disease in Europe boosts the demand for ultrasound technology and thereby influences the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Europe ultrasound transducer market, based on the product was segmented into linear, convex, phased array, endocavitary, CW Doppler, tee probes, others.The TEE probes segment is further sub-segmented 2D TEE probes, 3D TEE probes, and 4D TEE probes.



Whereas, the age group is sub-segmented as adult and pediatric.The convex held the largest share of the market in 2019.



However, the linear segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Europe ultrasound transducer market, based on the application was segmented into cardiovascular, general imaging, musculoskeletal, OB AND GYN, and other.



On the basis of end-user, the ultrasound transducer market has been segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and ambulatory surgical centers.

Some of the major secondary sources for Europe ultrasound transducer market included in the report are, British Medical Ultrasound Society (BMUS), Globocan, Fraunhofer Institute for Biomedical Engineering, European Renal Association, Cardiovascular Diseases in Central and Eastern Europe, European Data Journalism Network among others.

