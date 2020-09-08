Dover, Delaware, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran Career Center is a job portal whose mission is to connect US veterans to a successful civilian career where they can continue putting their talents into practice. With an estimated launch date in December 2020, veterans will be able to search through tens of thousands of jobs. Veterans who have recently been discharged may have difficulties finding a job. The purpose of this platform is to assist veterans regarding this matter.

Why hire veterans?



American companies that hire veterans will benefit from several qualifications they have acquired during their years of service. Some of the most valued and demanded skills are:



Quick learning

Leadership

Teamwork

Adapting

Resilience

Critical thinking

In addition to these great qualifications, your company can receive up to $9,600 in tax credit.



How to receive the tax credit?



The Work Opportunity Tax Credit is a federal program from the US government to incentivize more job opportunities for groups that could have difficulties being employed. One of the target groups for this program is US veterans.



When hiring a qualified WOTC veteran, your company is eligible to receive a tax credit for up to $9,600 per new hire. This can greatly benefit the companies’ tax liability.



Below you can see the criteria to consider a veteran as WOTC qualified:



Unemployed for a total period of at least 4 weeks (whether or not consecutive), but less than 6 months in the one-year period ending on the hiring date. Tax credit amount: $2,400.



Unemployed for a total period of at least 6 months (whether or not consecutive) in the one-year period ending on the hiring date. Tax credit amount: $5,600.



A disabled veteran entitled to compensation for a service-connected disability hired not more than one year after being discharged or released from active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces. Tax credit amount: $4,800.



A disabled veteran entitled to compensation for a service-connected disability who is unemployed for a total period of at least six months (whether or not consecutive) in the one-year period ending on the hiring date. Tax credit amount: $9,600.



A member of a family receiving assistance under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (food stamps) for at least 3 months during the first 15 months of employment.Tax credit amount: $2,400.







Media Details

Company: Veteran Career Center

Email: contact@veterancareercenter.com

Website: https://veterancareercenter.com



