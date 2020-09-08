King of Prussia, PA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mid-Atlantic announces the addition of three new communities to its growing client portfolio.

The three communities are scattered throughout the Southeastern Pennsylvania and Southern New Jersey area. The first, a 55+ condominium community in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, consists of 84 low-maintenance homes. The scenic age-restricted community offers a full social calendar of clubs and activities for residents, in addition to amenities, including a community clubhouse and heated indoor pool.

Associa Mid-Atlantic’s second new client is a 250-unit community situated in Worcester Township, featuring both single-family homes and townhomes. Residents in the community enjoy a country setting while still living within minutes of an excellent school district, shopping, dining, and cultural opportunities.

The third, newly acquired community, located in Williamstown, New Jersey, features over 200 units, 23 acres of open space, and shared green space. The community is ideally located near everyday conveniences in Monroe Township School District. As the new managing agent for each of these communities, Associa Mid-Atlantic will provide excellent customer service and drive superior results.

“Associa Mid-Atlantic is proud to be selected as the trusted management agent for these new communities,” stated Paula Santangelo, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Mid-Atlantic president. “Each community is unique, which demonstrates the versatility of Associa and the ability of our team to customize our management services for each client based on their needs, goals, and vision for the future.”

