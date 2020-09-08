Jerome, Idaho, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products welcomes Florian Middelhuis to the position of Vice President of Sales and Marketing on July 1, 2020. Florian’s expertise in the dairy industry, his knowledge of international markets and his aptitude in customer relations will take their Sales & Marketing team to a higher level of customer service, providing customers with the knowledge and ingredients they require to develop high-quality products.

Mr. Middelhuis’ most recent employment was with Meggle in Germany as the Business Unit Manager for their dairy ingredients group. Before Meggle, he was with Friesland Campina as Regional Sales Manager, Asia Pacific based in Malaysia and Singapore responsible for selling dairy proteins in the Asian Pacific market. Florian earned his bachelor’s degree in Marketing and International Trade from Hogeschool Enschede in the Netherlands and an MBA from the University of Liverpool in the UK. Florian and his wife Judith, who will join him in December after finishing her current employment as a midwife, come to the US from the Netherlands.

“I had been in contact with Idaho Milk Products over the last 4 years through my previous employer, Meggle Wasserburg, in Germany and was impressed with their progression over the last couple of years,” commented Mr. Middelhuis. “With the recent opening of the Milk Innovation Center, the expansion of the plant with increased processing capacity and other developments that the company has made, I am honored to be a part of this new phase. My vision for the Sales and Marketing team is that every business relationship within the company, as well as our customers, will be based on trust.”

“I am delighted that Florian made the bold decision to relocate to the US and join the Idaho Milk Products team,” said Daragh Maccabee, CEO of Idaho Milk Products. “His dairy industry experience with prestigious organizations, extensive international experience, team building and collaboration qualities make him an ideal person to lead our Sales and Marketing Department. As we continue our journey of growth and improvement, I am confident that Florian will make a lasting contribution to our business and be a valuable addition to the dairy industry family in Idaho and the US.”

On August 10, 2020, Idaho Milk Products also welcomed Alec Heersink to the position of Sales Representative to their sales team. Alec complements the Sales team with his comprehensive knowledge in sports nutrition and extensive background in relationship building, giving customers a fresh approach to the importance of using the finest ingredients for a superior product. Growing up in Fruitland, ID, Alec graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Science Studies from Boise State University. Before coming to Idaho Milk Products Alec spent six years with Bodybuilding.com starting as a Customer Service Representative and finally as Business Development Manager.

“I’m excited to welcome Alec to the Idaho Milk Products sales team! He brings many great strengths including an eagerness to connect with others and a dash of humor,” commented Corinne Barry, Sales Manager with Idaho Milk Products. “His experience has set him up to build solid, long-term partnerships with our customers. Throughout his career at Bodybuilding.com, he spent time in customer service hearing from consumers across the globe about what they expect from high-protein products. These valuable insights will be priceless for our customers. Alec’s expertise in the sports and active nutrition industry is just what we need to continue selling world-class proteins to companies around the world.”

