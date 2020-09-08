Seen here left to right, Andrew James and Juli-Anne James (Co-founders, Streams Community Hub), Shakir Rehmatullah (President, FLATO Developments), Steve Anderson (Deputy Mayor, Town of Shelburne)

Seen here left to right, Andrew James and Juli-Anne James (Co-founders, Streams Community Hub), Shakir Rehmatullah (President, FLATO Developments), Steve Anderson (Deputy Mayor, Town of Shelburne)

SHELBURNE, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streams Community Hub announced today the receipt of a $100,000 donation from FLATO Developments. This funding represents the first major donation earmarked specifically for the development and construction of a creative hub to be built in the Town of Shelburne.



“We are committing to give $100,000 to Streams Community Hub,” says Shakir Rehmatullah, President and Founder of FLATO Developments. “I’ve seen your plans, it looks great. I think it will be a great thing for the Town of Shelburne.”

Streams Community Hub is a federally incorporated charity, based in Shelburne, that is focused on developing youth and community through the arts. In January 2020, Streams presented their proposal for the creative hub to Shelburne Town Council. The proposal received unanimous support.

“We are tremendously grateful to FLATO Developments for seeing our vision for the community and supporting it,” says Juli-Anne James, President and Co-founder of Streams Community Hub. “This is a significant investment in the youth of Shelburne, their future, and in the arts.”

Over the last three years, Streams has served over 250 youth from Dufferin County through the provision of seasonal creative arts camps. The organization is currently exploring avenues to expand its capacity to offer year-round arts programming options for the community.

For more information about Streams Community Hub, visit streamshub.org.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea97215-bbef-4996-af52-622fbd6e8287