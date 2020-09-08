Newark, NJ, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global organoids and spheroids market is expected to grow from USD 502.92 million in 2019 and to reach USD 2794.79 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 23.91 % during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The growing prevalence of chronic disorders in recent times has increased the demand for effective drugs. The organoids and spheroids model is increasingly becoming popular as they provide a better perspective for human developmental biology research. The organoids model reveals the effects of covid-19 on several intestinal cells. Thus, these models are playing a significant role in the vaccine development process. The rise in demand for diagnostics and therapeutics solutions for these chronic diseases is fuelling market growth.

The organoids and spheroids are the three-dimensional structures that replicate the condition of different tissues present in the human body. The organoids model works as an in-vitro model for the study of biological development. The organoids can be established for organs such as kidney, retina, brain, liver, small and large intestine, lungs, etc. The organoids can be derived from a single adult stem cell or the embryonic stem cell. On the other hand, spheroids consist of a cluster of cells. These are derived from both the single-cell type and multi-cellular stems. The organoids and spheroids differ in the driving force required for the development. The organoids are formed by internal development processes and spheroids forms by adhesion of cells to each other. These also differ in the time duration for which the 3D culture can be maintained.

The human organoids have helped in the analysis of many tissues, which helps in a better understanding of the working of the organs. The 3D models of human organs have opened up opportunities for conducting various studies and experiments to analyze the effects of drugs on different organs. It also has provided potential ways of organ transplantation. Further, the growing technological advancements in the spheroid and organoid 3D models are fuelling the market growth. Apart from this, the major players operating in the market are also focusing on facilitating cell activities by taking control of the microenvironment of the culture.

Key players operating in the organoids and spheroids market are 3D Biotek LLC, 3D Biomatrix, ATCC, Cellesce Ltd., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), Merck KGaA, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Corning Incorporated, AMS Biotechnology Limited, Perkin Elmer, Kuraray, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Greiner Bio-One, Prellis Biologics, Lonza and others. The major players in the organoids and spheroids market are focusing on expansionary strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, product innovations and partnerships. These strategies would extract higher market shares for the players and thus strengthen their position in the global market. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Corning Incorporated are some of the biggest manufacturers and suppliers of organoids and spheroids in the global market.

Spheroids segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.92% in the year 2019

On the basis of type segment, the global organoids and spheroids market includes organoids and spheroids. The organoids are segmented into product type, techniques and source. The product type of organoids includes neural organoids, intestinal organoids, hepatic organoids and others. The techniques include crypt organoid culture techniques, general submerged technique, clonal organoid from Lgr5+ cells, air-liquid interface (ALI) method and brain and retina organoid formation protocol. The sources segment includes primary tissues and stem cells. The spheroids are also segmented into product type, techniques and source. The product type of spheroids includes mammospheres, neurospheres, embryoid bodies, multi-cellular tumor spheroids and hepatospheres. The techniques segment includes hanging drop method, micropatterned plates, low cell attachment plates and others. The source of spheroid includes primary cells, cell line and iPSCs derived cells. Spheroids dominated the market and held the largest market share of 54.92% in the year 2019. The spheroids are in high demand owing to it’s increased application in cancer research and drug discovery. The spheroids can be cultured to produce cells of consistent shape, which can be used for thorough analysis. Further, the organoids segment is projected to register an impressive growth rate as these are used as in-vitro models in the process of drug discovery. The segment is expected to be driven by the intestinal organoids type owing to the increased application is cell biology and disease modeling.

Developmental biology segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.65% in the year 2019

On the basis of the application segment, the global organoids and spheroids market includes personalized medicine, developmental biology, drug toxicity and efficacy testing, disease pathology testing and regenerative medicine. Developmental biology dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.65% in the year 2019. The organoids which are derived from induced pluripotent stem cells and embryonic stem cells are useful in human developmental biology. The spheroids and organoids have been increasingly used in the development biology study of the pancreas, kidney, stomach, liver, etc. for the purpose of embryonic development, tissue homeostasis and lineage specification.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.82% in the year 2019

The end-user segment includes academic and research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 39.82% in the year 2019. The organoids and spheroids are mainly used in clinical applications owing to the vast scope of the experiment. Thus, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are using these increasingly in the drug discovery processes.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Organoids and Spheroids Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global organoids and spheroids market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region accounted for a significant market share of 43.02% in the year 2019. The region has been lately, investing in the organoid and spheroids based research models. Further, the growing technological advancements provides a platform for extensive research on 3D models of human tissue structure for the development of personalized and regenerative medicines. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing patient population owing to the prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the development of the market in the region. Further, the growth of stem cell research has increased the demand for organoids and spheroids.

About the report:

The global organoids and spheroids market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

