TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTGM), a diagnostic company whose mission is to advance precision medicine, today announced John Lubniewski, President and CEO of HTG, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference. Details are as follows:
|H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference
|Date:
Time:
Webcast:
|Tuesday, September 15th
3:00 pm Eastern Time
No Webcast
|Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference
|Date:
Time:
Webcast:
|Wednesday, September 16th
10:00 am Eastern Time
Click here for link
About HTG
HTG is focused on NGS-based molecular profiling. The company’s proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount. HTG’s customers use its technology to identify biomarkers important for precision medicine, to understand the clinical relevance of these discoveries, and ultimately to identify treatment options. Its mission is to empower precision medicine.
Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Tucson, Arizona, UNITED STATES
