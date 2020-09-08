SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that Phil Pang, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of Vir will virtually present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 16 at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.