Highlights of the second quarter include:
DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) ("HealthEquity" or the "Company"), the nation's largest health savings account ("HSA") non-bank custodian, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended July 31, 2020, compared to its prior quarter ended July 31, 2019, which did not include the acquisition of WageWorks.
“The HealthEquity team delivered strong results this quarter despite the pandemic. Adjusted EBITDA of $60 million, a sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 34%, and robust sales speak to the margin and growth opportunities of our business,” said Jon Kessler, President and CEO of HealthEquity. “Team Purple delivered for our members, clients and partners, growing HSA Assets sequentially by over $700 million, a second quarter record, and maintaining the high level of service HealthEquity is known for even as 97% of team members worked from home.”
Second quarter financial results
Revenue for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020 of $176.0 million grew 103% compared to $86.6 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019. Revenue this quarter included: service revenue of $103.8 million, custodial revenue of $46.9 million, and interchange revenue of $25.3 million.
HealthEquity reported a net loss of $0.1 million, or less than one half of one cent per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $30.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020. The Company reported net income of $19.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income of $28.8 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $60.0 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2020, an increase of 48% compared to $40.6 million for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was 34% of revenue compared to 47% for the second quarter ended July 31, 2019.
Account and asset metrics
HSAs as of July 31, 2020 were approximately 5.4 million, an increase of 29% year over year, including 284,000 HSAs with investments, an increase of 52% year over year. Total Accounts as of July 31, 2020 were 12.5 million, including 7.1 million consumer-directed benefit ("CDB") accounts.
Total HSA Assets as of July 31, 2020 were $12.2 billion, an increase of 43% year over year. Total HSA Assets included $9.0 billion of HSA cash and $3.2 billion of HSA investments. Client-held funds, which are deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs, and from which we generate custodial revenue, were $0.8 billion as of July 31, 2020.
New HSA openings and HSA asset balances
HealthEquity reported sales of 108,000 new HSAs in the second quarter ended July 31, 2020, compared to 126,000 in the second quarter ended July 31, 2019. HSA members grew their cash balances by approximately $246.0 million during the quarter, while total member balances increased by approximately $707.0 million due primarily to decreased spending per HSA and appreciation of invested balances.
WageWorks integration and increased synergy target
HealthEquity completed its acquisition of WageWorks on August 30, 2019. The Company accelerated its integration efforts and achieved its previously stated goal of $50 million in run rate synergies by the end of this second quarter, more than a year ahead of schedule. We also successfully migrated five legacy platforms and approximately $1 billion in HSA assets to our legacy HealthEquity HSA platform. In addition, we completed the return of all service calls to the United States.
In light of this progress, the Company raised its net synergy target to $80 million, to be achieved over the next 18 months. Said Ted Bloomberg, Chief Operating Officer of HealthEquity, “Consolidating to a single platform for the delivery of our total solution will enable our members, clients and partners to better connect health and wealth, while increasing the efficiency and focus of our team.”
Business outlook
For the fiscal year ending January 31, 2021, management expects revenues of $720 million to $730 million. Its outlook is for net loss between $13 million and $5 million, resulting in net loss per diluted share of $0.17 to $0.08. Its outlook for non-GAAP net income, calculated using the method described below, is between $111 million and $119 million, resulting in non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.48 to $1.58 (based on an estimated 75 million weighted-average shares outstanding). Management expects Adjusted EBITDA of $226 million to $236 million.
See “Non-GAAP financial information” below for definitions of our Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used throughout this release to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included with the financial tables at the end of this release.
Non-GAAP financial information
To supplement our financial information presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. The Company cautions investors that non-GAAP financial information, by its nature, departs from GAAP; accordingly, its use can make it difficult to compare current results with results from other reporting periods and with the results of other companies. In addition, while amortization of acquired intangible assets is being excluded from non-GAAP net income, the revenue generated from those acquired intangible assets is not excluded. Whenever we use these non-GAAP financial measures, we provide a reconciliation of the applicable non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as detailed in the tables below.
About HealthEquity
HealthEquity administers Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other consumer-directed benefits for our more than 12 million members in partnership with employers, benefits advisors, and health and retirement plan providers who share our mission to connect health and wealth and value our culture of remarkable “Purple” service. For more information, visit www.healthequity.com.
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our markets and market position, product expansion, future operations, expenses and other results of operations, revenue, margins, profitability, acquisition synergies, future efficiencies, tax rates, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “expects,” “should,” “assumes,” “continues,” “could,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.
Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, risks related to the following:
For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, and subsequent periodic and current reports. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
|Condensed consolidated balance sheets
|(in thousands, except par value)
|July 31, 2020
|January 31, 2020
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|268,910
|$
|191,726
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,954 and $1,216 as of July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|70,235
|70,863
|Other current assets
|43,982
|34,711
|Total current assets
|383,127
|297,300
|Property and equipment, net
|34,528
|33,486
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|95,095
|83,178
|Intangible assets, net
|783,106
|783,279
|Goodwill
|1,333,808
|1,332,631
|Deferred tax asset
|59
|18
|Other assets
|34,658
|35,089
|Total assets
|$
|2,664,381
|$
|2,564,981
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|11,708
|$
|3,980
|Accrued compensation
|36,435
|50,121
|Accrued liabilities
|37,424
|46,372
|Current portion of long-term debt
|54,688
|39,063
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,521
|12,401
|Total current liabilities
|153,776
|151,937
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt, net of issuance costs
|952,898
|1,181,615
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|79,304
|68,017
|Other long-term liabilities
|8,210
|2,625
|Deferred tax liability
|129,857
|130,492
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,170,269
|1,382,749
|Total liabilities
|1,324,045
|1,534,686
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 900,000 shares authorized, 76,872 and 71,051 shares issued and outstanding as of July 31, 2020 and January 31, 2020, respectively
|8
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,127,136
|818,774
|Accumulated earnings
|213,192
|211,514
|Total stockholders’ equity
|1,340,336
|1,030,295
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|2,664,381
|$
|2,564,981
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
|Condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss) (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue
|Service revenue
|$
|103,805
|$
|26,282
|$
|215,076
|$
|53,090
|Custodial revenue
|46,909
|43,614
|93,808
|85,566
|Interchange revenue
|25,325
|16,727
|57,166
|35,019
|Total revenue
|176,039
|86,623
|366,050
|173,675
|Cost of revenue
|Service costs
|65,246
|19,745
|136,259
|40,394
|Custodial costs
|4,998
|4,209
|10,043
|8,332
|Interchange costs
|4,011
|4,229
|9,890
|8,756
|Total cost of revenue
|74,255
|28,183
|156,192
|57,482
|Gross profit
|101,784
|58,440
|209,858
|116,193
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|12,167
|8,391
|23,622
|17,361
|Technology and development
|30,654
|11,645
|61,732
|22,550
|General and administrative
|20,493
|9,262
|39,491
|17,971
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19,077
|1,494
|37,779
|2,985
|Merger integration
|10,365
|2,784
|23,135
|2,784
|Total operating expenses
|92,756
|33,576
|185,759
|63,651
|Income from operations
|9,028
|24,864
|24,099
|52,542
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense
|(8,895
|)
|(67
|)
|(21,158
|)
|(130
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|(824
|)
|(1,061
|)
|(1,588
|)
|22,602
|Total other income (expense)
|(9,719
|)
|(1,128
|)
|(22,746
|)
|22,472
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(691
|)
|23,736
|1,353
|75,014
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(543
|)
|4,370
|(325
|)
|13,826
|Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(148
|)
|$
|19,366
|$
|1,678
|$
|61,188
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.97
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.94
|Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net income per share:
|Basic
|72,343
|64,220
|71,669
|63,289
|Diluted
|72,343
|65,583
|72,971
|64,785
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
|Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|1,678
|$
|61,188
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|56,106
|9,722
|Stock-based compensation
|18,834
|13,618
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,533
|31
|Gains on marketable equity securities
|—
|(27,285
|)
|Other non-cash items
|1,925
|—
|Deferred taxes
|(568
|)
|7,868
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(152
|)
|(1,689
|)
|Other assets
|(3,187
|)
|(4,962
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|5,563
|1,286
|Accounts payable
|6,047
|(1,083
|)
|Accrued compensation
|(13,854
|)
|(5,926
|)
|Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities
|(6,017
|)
|4,942
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|(5,723
|)
|(1,210
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|5,477
|331
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|68,662
|56,831
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(8,987
|)
|(3,492
|)
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs
|(21,787
|)
|(9,518
|)
|Acquisition of intangible member assets
|(24,922
|)
|(1,736
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|—
|(53,845
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(55,696
|)
|(68,591
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from follow-on equity offering, net of payments for offering costs
|287,318
|458,881
|Principal payments on long-term debt
|(215,625
|)
|—
|Settlement of client-held funds obligation, net
|(10,292
|)
|—
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock options
|2,817
|6,564
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|64,218
|465,445
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|77,184
|453,685
|Beginning cash and cash equivalents
|191,726
|361,475
|Ending cash and cash equivalents
|$
|268,910
|$
|815,160
|HealthEquity, Inc. and its subsidiaries
|Condensed consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited) (continued)
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Supplemental cash flow data:
|Interest expense paid in cash
|$
|17,659
|$
|101
|Income taxes paid in cash, net of refunds received
|798
|9,119
|Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable or accrued liabilities
|$
|1,104
|$
|3
|Purchases of software and capitalized software development costs included in accounts payable, accrued liabilities, or accrued compensation
|1,262
|487
|Purchases of intangible member assets
|58
|6,500
|Additions to goodwill due to measurement period adjustments
|1,177
|—
|Exercise of common stock options receivable
|66
|87
|Follow-on equity offering costs accrued during the period
|540
|386
|Debt issuance costs accrued during the period
|—
|345
|Stock-based compensation expense (unaudited)
|Total stock-based compensation expense included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income is as follows:
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Cost of revenue
|$
|2,065
|$
|1,010
|$
|3,528
|$
|1,869
|Sales and marketing
|1,818
|1,158
|2,776
|2,166
|Technology and development
|2,493
|1,930
|5,410
|3,429
|General and administrative
|5,062
|3,492
|7,120
|6,154
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|11,438
|$
|7,590
|$
|18,834
|$
|13,618
|Total Accounts (unaudited)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|July 31, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|HSAs
|5,384
|4,163
|29
|%
|5,344
|New HSAs from Sales - Quarter-to-date
|108
|126
|(14
|)
|%
|379
|New HSAs from Sales - Year-to-date
|213
|215
|(1
|)
|%
|724
|New HSAs from Acquisitions - Year-to-date
|—
|—
|n/a
|757
|HSAs with investments
|284
|187
|52
|%
|220
|CDBs
|7,090
|680
|943
|%
|7,437
|Total Accounts
|12,474
|4,843
|158
|%
|12,781
|Average Total Accounts - Quarter-to-date
|12,416
|4,797
|159
|%
|12,603
|Average Total Accounts - Year-to-date
|12,602
|4,739
|166
|%
|8,013
|HSA Assets (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|July 31, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|HSA cash with yield (1)
|$
|8,626
|$
|6,460
|34
|%
|$
|8,301
|HSA cash without yield (2)
|344
|—
|n/a
|383
|Total HSA cash
|8,970
|6,460
|39
|%
|8,684
|HSA investments with yield (1)
|3,046
|2,056
|48
|%
|2,495
|HSA investments without yield (2)
|195
|—
|n/a
|362
|Total HSA investments
|3,241
|2,056
|58
|%
|2,857
|Total HSA Assets
|12,211
|8,516
|43
|%
|11,541
|Average daily HSA cash with yield - Year-to-date
|8,332
|6,404
|30
|%
|6,937
|Average daily HSA cash with yield - Quarter-to-date
|$
|8,380
|$
|6,402
|31
|%
|$
|7,791
|(1) HSA Assets that generate custodial revenue.
|(2) HSA Assets that do not generate custodial revenue.
|Client-held funds (unaudited)
|(in millions, except percentages)
|July 31, 2020
|July 31, 2019
|% Change
|January 31, 2020
|Client-held funds (1)
|$
|840
|$
|—
|n/a
|$
|779
|Average daily Client-held funds - Year-to-date (1)
|861
|—
|n/a
|382
|Average daily Client-held funds - Quarter-to-date (1)
|891
|—
|n/a
|727
|(1) Client-held funds that generate custodial revenue. The Company did not have material Client-held funds prior to the WageWorks acquisition.
|Net income reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|(in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(148
|)
|$
|19,366
|$
|1,678
|$
|61,188
|Interest income
|(76
|)
|(1,884
|)
|(676
|)
|(3,227
|)
|Interest expense
|8,895
|67
|21,158
|130
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(543
|)
|4,370
|(325
|)
|13,826
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,522
|3,455
|18,327
|6,737
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19,077
|1,494
|37,779
|2,985
|Stock-based compensation expense
|11,438
|7,590
|18,834
|13,618
|Merger integration expenses
|10,365
|2,784
|23,135
|2,784
|Acquisition costs (gains)
|(28
|)
|6,596
|66
|7,780
|Gain on marketable equity securities
|—
|(3,774
|)
|—
|(27,285
|)
|Other (1)
|1,500
|579
|3,034
|1,030
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|60,002
|$
|40,643
|$
|123,010
|$
|79,566
|(1) For the three months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $569 and $456, non-income-based taxes of $390 and $108, and other costs of $541 and $15, respectively. For the six months ended July 31, 2020 and 2019, Other consisted of amortization of incremental costs to obtain a contract of $834 and $900, non-income-based taxes of $832 and $121, and other costs of $1,368 and $9, respectively.
|Reconciliation of net loss outlook to Adjusted EBITDA outlook (unaudited)
|Outlook for the
|(in millions)
|year ending January 31, 2021
|Net loss
|$(13) - (5)
|Interest income
|(2)
|Interest expense
|37
|Income tax benefit
|(5) - (3)
|Depreciation and amortization
|38
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|76
|Stock-based compensation expense
|42
|Merger integration expenses
|48
|Other
|5
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$226 - 236
|Reconciliation of net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income (unaudited)
|Three months ended July 31,
|Six months ended July 31,
|Outlook for the
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|year ending January 31, 2021
|Net income (loss)
|$
|0
|$
|19
|$
|2
|$
|61
|$(13) - (5)
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(1
|)
|5
|(1
|)
|14
|(5) - (3)
|Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) - GAAP
|(1
|)
|24
|1
|75
|(18) - (8)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|19
|1
|38
|3
|76
|Stock-based compensation expense
|12
|8
|19
|14
|42
|Merger integration expenses
|10
|3
|23
|2
|48
|Acquisition costs
|—
|7
|—
|8
|—
|Gain on marketable equity securities
|—
|(4
|)
|—
|(27
|)
|—
|Total adjustments to GAAP income before income tax provision
|41
|15
|80
|—
|166
|Income before income tax provision - Non-GAAP
|40
|39
|81
|75
|148 - 158
|Income tax provision - Non-GAAP (1)
|10
|10
|20
|19
|37 - 39
|Non-GAAP net income
|30
|29
|61
|56
|111 - 119
|Diluted weighted-average shares
|72
|66
|73
|65
|75
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share (2)
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.87
|$1.48 - 1.58
|(1) The Company utilizes a normalized non-GAAP tax rate to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods within a given fiscal year by eliminating the effects of non-recurring and period-specific items, which can vary in size and frequency, and which are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s longer-term operations. The normalized non-GAAP tax rate applied to each period presented was 25%. The Company may adjust its non-GAAP tax rate as additional information becomes available and in conjunction with any other significant events occur that may materially affect this rate, such as merger and acquisition activity, changes in business outlook, or other changes in expectations regarding tax regulations.
|(2) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share may not calculate due to rounding of non-GAAP net income and diluted weighted-average shares.
|Certain terms
|Term
|Definition
|HSA
|A financial account through which consumers spend and save long-term for healthcare on a tax-advantaged basis.
|CDB
|Consumer-directed benefits offered by employers, including flexible spending and health reimbursement arrangements (“FSAs” and “HRAs”), Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (“COBRA”) administration, commuter and other benefits.
|HSA member
|Consumers with HSAs that we serve.
|Total HSA Assets
|HSA members' deposits with our federally insured custodial depository partners and custodial cash deposits invested in an annuity contract with our insurance company partner. Total HSA Assets also includes HSA members' investments in mutual funds through our custodial investment fund partner.
|Client
|Our employer clients.
|Total Accounts
|The sum of HSAs and CDBs on our platforms.
|Client-held funds
|Deposits held on behalf of our Clients to facilitate administration of our CDBs
|Network Partner
|Our health plan partners, benefits administrators, and retirement plan recordkeepers.
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, gains and losses on marketable equity securities, and other certain non-operating items.
|Non-GAAP net income
|Calculated by adding back to net income before provision for income taxes the following items: amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, merger integration and acquisition-related costs, and gains and losses on marketable equity securities.
|Non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|Calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.
