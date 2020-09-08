NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRT) a leading provider of global, multi-asset, financial services and products across the complete investment cycle, today announced that Asset Management One, one of the largest Asset Managers in Asia, has successfully deployed Virtu’s Triton Valor execution management system (EMS) and Trading Analytics solutions.



Asset Management One, utilizing its comprehensive expertise, aims to provide the highest level of service coupled with best in class access to liquidity, execution management & full trade life cycle analysis to its client base.

Motonobu Hoshino, Managing Executive Officer, Co-Head of Investment Division commented: “The implementation of Triton Valor further develops our service capability to respond to our customers’ sophisticated and diversified demands. Introducing Triton Valor in Japan for the first time is a prime example of our willingness to ‘challenge’ ourselves, one of our core values. We will provide our customer with better quality service by utilizing Triton Valor.”

Triton Valor is Virtu’s latest iteration of its best-in-class, global broker neutral multi-asset EMS. Triton Valor combines Virtu’s cutting-edge liquidity sourcing, execution analytics, and workflow solutions into one unified and customizable execution interface. The multi-asset EMS utilizes a next generation architecture to provide true global trading ability with real-time replication across regional view servers. The implementation leverages a complete Algo Wheel, Virtu Analytics, RFQ, and execution management solution as well as comprehensive risk and position management capabilities.

Michael Loggia, Global Head of Workflow Solutions at Virtu, stated: “Bringing Asset Management One live onto Triton Valor was an important milestone for the growth of our latest version of the platform in Japan. This key step highlights one of our core strategic growth initiatives, which has been to leverage market opportunities where we believe we have an ability to deliver significant value to an organization with our scaled technology.”

Doug Cifu, CEO of Virtu Financial, commented: “We appreciate this expanded opportunity to partner with Asset Management One and demonstrate the value and transparency that our core technology offerings will bring to AMOne and its clients in Japan. We look forward to continued growth in the region across our scaled technology platform, including our enhanced global POSIT Alert products and multi-asset Trading Analytics solutions.”

About Virtu Financial

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

About Asset Management One

Asset Management One Co., Ltd. is an asset management firm formed in October 2016 as a result of the merger of four companies (DIAM Asset Management, the asset management division of Mizuho Trust and Banking, Mizuho Asset Management and Shinko Asset Management). Asset Management One is one of the largest Japanese asset managers, with 455 billion USD in AUM* across its multiple businesses. Harnessing the expertise the four companies have cultivated over the years, Asset Management One has actively managed funds backed by a global investment research team, as well as state-of-the-art quantitative investment strategies. Asset Management One aims to address the diverse needs of its retail and institutional clients by providing solutions of the highest standard.

For more information, please visit http://www.am-one.co.jp/english/

*AUM is as of 31/03/2020