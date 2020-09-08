CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.



Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 9 – Thursday, September 10, 2020

H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation will be available on the News and Events section of iTeos’ investor website at https://investors.iteostherapeutics.com/ . A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of the tumor microenvironment and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with an aim to improve the clinical benefit of oncology therapies. The innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed to build on prior learnings in the field to have differentiated pharmacological and clinical profiles. The most advanced product candidate, EOS-850, is designed as a highly selective small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor, in the adenosine triphosphate adenosine pathway, a key driver of immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment across a broad range of tumors. EOS-850 is being investigated in an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with advanced solid tumors and encouraging preliminary single-agent activity were observed in the dose escalation portion of the trial. The lead antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is an antagonist of TIGIT, or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, a checkpoint that has a role in both inhibitory and stimulatory pathways in the immune system. EOS-448 was also designed to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or FcγR, to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC, activity, including the elimination of tumor-infiltrating regulatory T cells, or Tregs. An open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial of EOS-448 was recently initiated in adult patients with advanced solid tumors. Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contacts:

Amber Fennell, Paul Kidwell

Consilium Strategic Communications

+44 203 709 5700

iteos@consilium-comms.com

Investor Contacts:

Sarah McCabe, Zofia Mita

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

+ 1 212 362 1200

iTeos@sternir.com