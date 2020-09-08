MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) secures retail distribution for select items in its Shaquille O’Neal branded kitchenware, cookware, and grill products. Beginning in October 2020, select Shaq products will be available in over 2,000 Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide as part of iMedia’s partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Shaquille O’Neal and Tristar Products.



“The successful launch of our television show, ‘Learning to Cook with Shaq' on ShopHQ this year was driven by Shaq’s passion to offer the world innovative and affordable kitchen products,” said Tim Peterman, CEO of iMedia Brands. “We believe in the model that a successful television franchise can create compelling retail opportunities, and we are excited it is evolving this fast and at this scale.”

“I’m excited to bring my collection to even more families across the U.S,” said O’Neal. “Many people are spending more time at home than ever, so having access to quality cookware is essential.”

Customers can shop the collection on www.shophq.com and watch this event on ShopHQ via cable and satellite, mobile app, and the live stream on www.shophq.com . ShopHQ airs on DIRECTV channels 73 and 316, DISH Network channel 134, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung Smart TVs, YouTube and on the nation's top cable providers.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMBI) is a leading interactive media company that manages a growing portfolio of niche television networks, niche advertisers and complementary media services. Its brand portfolio spans multiple business models and product categories and includes television networks such as ShopHQ, Bulldog Shopping Network, ShopHQ Health, Shop LaVenta and Media Commerce Services such as Float Left Interactive and i3PL Services. Please visit www.imediabrands.com for more investor information.

About Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the world’s most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after consumer brand. As a business mogul, sports analyst, DJ, restauranteur, and brand ambassador, O’Neal’s unique “Business of Fun” mantra resonates throughout each of his countless endeavors.

The 15-time NBA All-Star’s unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O’Neal is an analyst on TNT’s Emmy Award-winning Inside the NBA, and will be premiering his life chronicling reality series, Shaq Life, in 2020.

O’Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs including Shaq to School, Shaqsgiving, and Shaq a Claus. Follow Shaquille O’Neal on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment, and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels, and more than 6,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG’s portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands generates more than $14 billion in annual retail sales and includes Marilyn Monroe®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Sports Illustrated®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Forever 21®, Juicy Couture®, Vince Camuto®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Barneys New York®, Brooks Brothers ®, Frye®, Lucky Brand®, Nine West®, Jones New York®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Louise et Cie®, Sole Society®, Enzo Angiolini®, CC Corso Como®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Bandolino®, Misook®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Volcom®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, Hind®, Thomasville®, Drexel®, and Henredon®.

For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com .

Follow ABG on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram .

About Tristar Products

Tristar Products, Inc. is industry recognized as the premier direct response market leader worldwide. Tristar has exceeded over one billion dollars in retail sales. Tristar Products, Inc. is an Inc. 5000 company. Visit tristarproductsinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

