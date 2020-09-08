CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (“Trillium” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ/TSX: TRIL), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced updated data from its ongoing TTI-622 and TTI-621 dose escalation studies.
“We are exceedingly encouraged by the evolving profile of TTI-622, our SIRPa-IgG4 Fc fusion protein, as demonstrated in the ongoing dose escalation study in relapsed and refractory lymphomas,” said Jan Skvarka, Trillium’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “TTI-622 is showing substantial monotherapy activity in highly pre-treated patients, with a broad therapeutic window, a rapid onset of action, and across a range of lymphoma indications. With no significant safety signals observed, we are further escalating the dose. TTI-621, our SIRPa-IgG1 Fc fusion protein, is showing a strong safety profile, and we have not observed any dose limiting thrombocytopenia for doses up to 1.4 mg/kg. We continue to see a monotherapy activity signal, and are further dose escalating to characterize clinical activity at higher doses. We expect to declare maximum tolerated doses or recommended phase 2 doses for both molecules either towards the end of this year or in the first half of 2021. Abstracts for both trials have been submitted to the American Society of Hematology annual meeting, and we look forward to presenting further details and additional data in December.”
TTI-622 Study Update:
TTI-621 Study Update:
Webcast Information:
Trillium will host a live conference call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET today to discuss this clinical data update. The conference call may be accessed by (833) 670-0758 and with conference ID 7695694. The webcast may be accessed on Trillium’s Events and Presentations page at https://ir.trilliumtherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations or at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2645255/C032FE41D7E0F23D4D47E9DFA2D71982. The archived webcast will be available on Trillium’s website for 30 days following the call.
About Trillium Therapeutics
Trillium is an immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s two clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a “don’t eat me” signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system.
For more information visit: www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, without limitation, the expected timing of the release of further data on Trillium’s TTI-621 and TTI-622 studies, and timing of expected maximum tolerated doses or recommended phase 2 doses. With respect to the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Trillium has made numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its operations, the effectiveness and timeliness of preclinical and clinical trials; and the completeness, accuracy and usefulness of the data. While Trillium considers these assumptions to be reasonable, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant scientific, business, economic, competitive, market and social uncertainties and contingencies. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause Trillium's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A discussion of risks and uncertainties facing Trillium appears in Trillium's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with Canadian securities authorities and on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, each as updated by Trillium's continuous disclosure filings, which are available at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Trillium disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
Investor Relations:
James Parsons
Chief Financial Officer
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
416-595-0627 x232
james@trilliumtherapeutics.com
www.trilliumtherapeutics.com
Media Relations:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
Trillium Therapeutics Inc.
Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: