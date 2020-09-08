California cannabis leader will attend Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference and Cannaccord Genuity Virtual U.S. Cannabis Symposium



SALINAS, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. (“Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE: INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated cannabis company, is scheduled to participate in the following industry and investor-focused events in September 2020. Both events will be attended by recently-appointed Chairman of the Board George Allen.

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference

Attending: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Where: Virtual one-on-one meeting format

Canaccord Genuity Virtual US Cannabis Symposium

Attending: Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Where: Virtual presentation and one-on-one meeting format

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Indus Holdings, Inc. leadership, please contact your respective event representative or Bill Mitoulas, Indus Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations Contact, at 416.479.9547.

About Indus Holdings, Inc

Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF) is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales & marketing, and distribution. Founded in 2014 and based in Salinas, California, Indus offers services supporting every step of the supply chain and an extensive portfolio of award-winning brands, including House Weed, The Original Pot Co., MOON, Acme, and Dixie Elixirs & Edibles. Indus Distribution, a division of Indus Holdings, Inc., is a leading distributor of cannabis products, servicing an extensive portfolio of brands and licensed retailers.