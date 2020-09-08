CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC) (“Alphatec” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative spine surgery solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that Pat Miles, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following virtual fireside chats:



Morgan Stanley’s 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 18, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

Lake Street Capital Markets 4th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 17, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. ET.

Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. ET.

Management will also participate one-on-one meetings with registered conference attendees. If available, a live audio webcast of each of the conference presentations, along with copies of the accompanying presentation materials, will be accessible online from the Investor Relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.atecspine.com. The webcast replays will be archived under the “Investor Presentations” link for 90 days following the conferences.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC architects and commercializes approach-based technology that integrates seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to provide real-time, objective nerve information that can enhance the safety and reproducibility of spine surgery. Additional information can be found at www.atecspine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made during the investor events referenced herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainty. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. A list and description of such factors, risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s most recent annual report, and any subsequent quarterly and current reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ATEC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise unless required by law.

Investor/Media Contact:

Josh Berg

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

ir@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

Jeff Black

Chief Financial Officer

Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ir@atecspine.com