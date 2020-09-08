MIAMI, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (Intermex) a leading money remittance services company, today announced that it set an all-time high for one month sales in August delivering 2,999,869 remittances, up 13.4% over August 2019. Contributing to this record performance were all-time high transactions to countries including Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.



“We are extremely proud of the dedication and performance of our agent partners and Intermex employees to deliver these critical remittances from the United States and Canada to individuals across Latin America and Africa,” said Chairman, CEO and President, Bob Lisy. “Our ability to attract customers is a testament to Intermex’s focused, high quality agent network strategy, and our ability to provide high reliability and service even during these challenging times,” Mr. Lisy added.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and seven countries in Africa and two in Asia. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America, the Caribbean and selected countries in Africa and Asia. Our services are also available digitally through our app, intermexonline.com, and at the company retail locations. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

