SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Group International, Inc. (OTCPK:SPGZ) (“SGI” or the “Company”), an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency, announced today the commencement of a self-tender offer (the “Offer”) to purchase for cash up to 4,000 common shares, par value $0.01 of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The purchase price is $625 per Common Share.



The Offer will expire at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, unless extended by SGI (the “Expiration Time”). Tenders of the Common Shares must be made prior to the Expiration Time and may not be withdrawn. However, if the Expiration Time is extended and closing of the Offer has not occurred by November 7, 2020, shareholders may withdraw their previously tendered Common Shares.

Participation in the Offer is voluntary. The Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of Common Shares being tendered. However, if the Offer is oversubscribed, the Company will give priority to tenders of “odd lots,” that is, lots of five shares or less, and will thereafter prorate the number of shares accepted for payment.

The Offer is subject to various terms and conditions. Specific instructions and an explanation of the terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the offer to purchase, dated September 8, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related materials that are being mailed to shareholders.

Certain Information Regarding the Offer

D.F. King & Co., Inc. will serve as information agent. The depositary is American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. For more information about the Offer, please contact D.F. King & Co., Inc. at spectrumgroup@dfking.com or (888) 605-1958.

While SGI’s board of directors has authorized the Offer, none of SGI, its directors and officers, the depositary or the information agent are making any recommendation to shareholders on whether or not to tender their Common Shares. Shareholders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Common Shares and, if so, how many Common Shares to tender. In doing so, shareholders should read carefully the information in the Offer to Purchase and the Letter of Transmittal relating to the Offer that are being distributed to shareholders, as they may be amended or supplemented. Shareholders should read the Offer to Purchase and related materials carefully and in their entirety because they contain important information, including the various terms and conditions of the Offer. Shareholders are urged to discuss their decision with their tax advisors, financial advisors and/or brokers.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Common Shares.

The offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented. Investors may obtain these documents for free from D.F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at (888) 605-1958 or by email at spectrumgroup@dfking.com.

About SGI

SGI operates through its subsidiaries as an integrated network of leading companies concentrating on numismatics (coins) and paper currency. The Company is also a merchant/dealer of certain collectibles. The sale of our products is conducted through auctions – both traditional live auctions as well as Internet only auctions – or through merchant/dealer transactions. The Company has offices and auction houses in North America, Europe and Asia. The Company's principal subsidiary is Stack's-Bowers Numismatics, LLC. In addition, through the Company’s 40% interest in Spectrum Wine Auctions, LLC, the Company is also engaged in the sale of rare and fine vintage wines.

Contact:

Spectrum Group International, Inc.

Greg Roberts

groberts@spectrumgi.com

949-748-4800



