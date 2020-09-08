Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With every other kid wanting to be a professional athlete it is always a challenge finding genuinely promising talent. Landon Bonneville is an up and coming baseball player who has already created a large name for himself at the young age of 16. Landon is a part of the class of 2022 and plays primarily as a catcher.



He currently attends King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia. When he is not playing as a catcher his secondary position is right handed pitcher. Bonneville enjoys playing baseball and rather than sitting around during the summer letting his skills fade away he spends his time playing for his summer team, the Western Branch Thunder. All this practice is not for nothing and has led to Landon generating a healthy amount of stats. As far as pitching goes he can throw an average fastball at 78 miles an hour and his max fastball is currently 80 miles an hour. His curveball is 68-70 miles an hour and his changeup is 71-73 miles an hour. These stats are already very impressive but they only continue. According to Prep Baseball Report Landon’s positions stats are a 60 time of 7.59 while his POP time are 2-2.02 and a position velocity of 74 as well as an exit velocity of 87 and a home to 1st of 4.75. If you are not familiar with all your baseball terms, those are the times and speeds at which Landon is able to maneuver the ball around the field and get it to where he needs it to be. For reference, the Average pop time for a professional baseball player is 2 seconds and the average home to first is 4.3 seconds. It is pretty impressive considering how close Landon is to those numbers at such a young age. One of his most recent accomplishments is landing on the top 3 uncommitted catchers in his class by the prep baseball report.



His stats are so impressive in fact that according to perfectgame.org, he sits in the 88.3 percentile in his class of 2022. It is pretty astonishing that he has already landed himself in such a high ranking but with Landon’s determination it would not be surprising if he landed in the upper 90 percentile later on. Landon has done an amazing job of creating a promising path to a successful MLB career. He has been sure to make a presence on the field as well as online with all his published stats and a current Instagram following of over 27k. He uses his Instagram, @double_nickels55, to publish many updates on his career and keep his followers updated, which is very important to creating a successful career and is often overlooked. He is still very young but It is very easy to see a professional career in Landon’s future.



Contact:

Shazir Mucklai

Imperium Group

shazir@imperium-pr.com









