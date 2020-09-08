Tampa, Florida, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Rental Houses is proud to celebrate another year of success in offering affordable houses to the public. The company’s services have been especially helpful to families looking to cut on rental housing costs during these tough COVID-19 times. Anyone looking to move into an affordable house in Florida can be sure to find one on the Private Rental House website.

Besides serving tenants, the company also understands that landlords may also be hard-pressed to find tenants during these challenging pandemic times. For this reason, the company has a free tenant finding service for landlords. All a landlord has to do is register with the company and it will actively find them tenants that meet their rent requirements at no cost.

The company has also been active in charity during this period and has been donating to the local church and several charities in its quest to touch the lives of the most vulnerable during these tough times. The company has been especially active in donating to charities that fight against diabetes in children. Private Rental Houses understands that this group is highly vulnerable during these pandemic times and needs all the help it can get in managing the underlying condition.