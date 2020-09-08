Newark, NJ, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global lentiviral vectors market is expected to grow from USD 368.3 million in 2019 and to reach USD 1.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Manufacturers have concentrated on the production of cost-effective and accelerated protein composition methods. Moreover, companies working in the creation system market are focusing on developing a high yield protein composition system. Private and government-funded initiatives in various countries concentrate on research and development programs that are expected to create an opportunity for the growth of the lentiviral expression system market.

Lentiviral vectors are used as a medium to deliver foreign genetic element into another cell. These vectors are produced from lentivirus, which is defined by their long incubation period and can contaminate dividing and non-dividing cells. Lentiviral are vectors that are descended from the virus known as human immunodeficiency virus and used to transport genes in the cells, such as mammalian cells and others. Such vectors are highly capable vehicles for gene delivery for gene treatments. The HIV vector is employed as an attractive transfection vector and used in experimentation laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies. The lentiviral vector system is very useful in gene therapy and is devised to optimize high expression and high titers for employment in the primary cells, non-dividing cells, stem cells, mammalian cells, and neurons. The lentiviral covers up to 5kb of extraneous DNA. The transduction with lentivirus vector is extremely effective, so the concern on the multiplicity of infection (MOI) should be considered. For cells to be contaminated by only one type of lentiviral particle, the MOI should be smaller than one. The screening rate for transfection is 100% after the transfected blocks are screened for fluorescent screening and antibiotic protection techniques.

The development of innovative technologies to produce lentiviral vectors is expected to further boost the growth of the lentiviral vectors market. The improvement of treatments utilizing viral vectors is in high demand due to the increasing incidence of various life-threatening diseases like HIV, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and hemophilia.

Key players operating in the global lentiviral vectors market include Sirion-Biotech GmbH, OriGene Technologies, Sino Biological Inc., Cell Biolabs, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, SignaGen Laboratories, GenTarget Inc., Vigene Biosciences, GENEMEDI and Takara Bio Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global lentiviral vectors market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

For instance, in June 2019, Servier Laboratories, which is an international pharmaceutical company, collaborated with Yposkesi, contract development and manufacturing organization to produce high-quality lentiviral vectors.

For instance, in May 2017, bluebird bio, Inc. enrolled into a license dealing with Novartis Pharma AG. Under the agreement, Novartis will non-exclusively authorize certain bluebird patent rights associated to lentiviral vector technology to produce and commercialize treatments for oncology.

The cancer segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 37.29% in the year 2019

The disease segment includes infectious diseases, genetic disorders and cancer. The cancer segment held the highest share of 37.29% in the lentiviral vectors market in 2019. Viral vectors are being examined for both therapeutic and preventive applications in cancer. Viral vector-based immunization with the delivery of toxic or anticancer antigens or anticancer genes is a crucial area of research that has proved steady growth in recent periods. Recent permissions of lentiviral vector-based CAR-T cell therapies for large B cell lymphoma and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) have drawn significant recognition from crucial end-users. It has resulted in substantial proliferation in the cancer-based pipeline designs on advanced treatments.

The upstream processing segment dominated the market and valued at USD 197.55 million in the year 2019

The workflow segment includes downstream processing and upstream processing. The growing need for vectors to meet the increasing demand for robust therapies has pronounced the need to optimize downstream processing workflows and upstream processing. Virus preparation designs at small-scale include steps that are hard to scale-up and are usually considered tedious. Upstream processing held the highest share of 197.55 million in 2019. Upstream processing involves contaminating cells with the virus, growing cells, and harvesting the virus from cells. The growth of advanced outputs, such as ambr 15 microbioreactor arrangement, from Sartorius applicable in high-throughput upstream process improvement, has resulted in the growth of the segment. The product ambr, enables effective cell culture processing with automated laboratory structure and sampling, which demands less labor and laboratory area, and time exercised for sterilization and cleaning is also very less.

Regional Segment Analysis of the lentiviral vectors market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global lentiviral vectors market is classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America had the largest share in the Lentiviral Vectors Market in 2019. Recent FDA permission of advanced therapeutics such as Yescarta and Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) is one of the essential factors contributing to the U.S. market's largest revenue share in 2019. The permissions increased the number of companies engaging in this area in the U.S. In 2017, approximated 391 gene therapy businesses were working in the U.S. By September 2019, around 100 more companies, including big pharma companies, registered in the market. The factors indicate continuous improvement in the U.S. market, thereby driving investment in the lentiviral vectors market.

About the report:

The global lentiviral vectors market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion), export (K Units), and import (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

