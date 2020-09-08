New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090652/?utm_source=GNW
With the pandemic exposing the under-preparedness of health systems worldwide, the healthcare industry has suddenly emerged into a key focus area. Governments worldwide have voiced plans to strengthen healthcare system. Already governments have announced budgetary support to strengthen the health system’s response to COVID-19. From stepping up research activities, constructing new hospitals, adding more capacity in the form of additional beds, procuring critical care life support devices such as ventilators to training, hiring healthcare staff, several measures are being implemented. Interestingly, after respiratory failures in acute cases of infections sent hospitals scrambling for ventilators, it is now time to stockpile on kidney dialysis equipment and supplies as several cases emerge with acute kidney injury as a result of co-morbid complications. The prevalence of kidney failures has abruptly spiked in ICUs in hospitals worldwide creating a worrisome shortage of dialysis machines and even dial sate solution. The path physiology and burden of acute kidney injury (AKI) associated with COVID-19 is growing as increasing number of elderly people get infected with the virus. In the beginning of the pandemic the burden of AKI with COVID-19 was estimated at a low of 2% to 8%. However, with the rapid spread of the disease to over 99 countries worldwide, incidence rates of Achieve risen by over 17% throwing the focus on management of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients in addition to respiratory failure. The COVID-19 pandemic is therefore pushing primary care to the brink of collapse, highlighting the need for strengthening the healthcare system. Significant funds in the post COVID-19 period will be mobilized for upgrading and developing hospital infrastructure. Given the current state of the global healthcare system, over 5. 5 billion people will have no access to affordable healthcare by the year 2030. The world will need to double its healthcare coverage in the coming years. Countries worldwide will need to intensify efforts to expand healthcare services and increase spending to least an additional 1. 5% to 2. 0% of GDP on primary care than current spends to ensure universal health coverage by 2030. The scenario brings good news for medical equipment manufacturers including kidney dialysis equipment and supplies.
Dialysis is performed in two basic methods that include Hemodialysis (HD), the widely used method mainly intended for ESRD patients, and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD), designed for renal failure that can also function as an alternative to HD method. Whichever is the technique applied, basic focus remains on filtering the blood-borne waste materials by pumping the blood through a semi permeable membrane that aids in passing out toxins, waste products and other high-concentration elements present in the blood. Besides removing waste products, dialysis also facilitates optimal composition of the blood, while regulating the levels of sodium, potassium and chloride, and also the blood pressure (BP). Both the methods vary in terms of application. While HD method uses a mechanical dialyzer that functions as artificial kidney to clean the blood and remove toxins and extra fluids from it, PD method utilizes the peritoneal membrane, the lining that envelops the abdominal cavity comprising intestines, stomach, spleen and liver. Since the mechanism for both the methods varies, separate set of equipment and supplies are needed to implement the dialysis procedure with each method. HD treatment is performed with the help of hemodialysis machines, blood pumps, hemodialysis catheters, dialyzers, dialysates and hemodialysis tubing kits.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates
Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure
Patients from COVID-19
Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage
of Dialysis Machines
Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present &
Future Growth
ESRD Prevalence Worldwide: Number of Treated ESRD Patients Per
Million Population in Select Countries for 2019
Global Dialysis Patient Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region/Country (2019 and 2024)
Global Population of Kidney Disease Patients Undergoing
Treatment by Type of Modality (2019 and 2022P): Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy and Kidney
Transplantation
Outlook
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady
Growth
Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market
Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth
Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong
Developed Regions Account for a Major Share
Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis Equipment &
Supplies Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Developed Regions and Developing Regions (2020 & 2027P)
Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competition
Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Hemodialysis (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning
for 2019
Peritoneal Dialysis (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019
Leading Players in the Global Continuous Renal Replacement
Market: 2019
Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT
Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth
Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion
Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients
Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward
Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment
Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by Modality for
Select Countries (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Hemodialysis
(HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients
Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing Therapy by Type
of Treatment (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Patients
Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and Peritoneal
Dialysis
Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market
World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator
Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-Centre and Home
Settings for 2019
Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market
HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China, India, Mexico, UK, and US
New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric
Dialysis
High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction
Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools
Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers
Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases
World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030, and 2045
World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2019)
Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with
Diabetes (in Million) for 2019 and 2045
Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by Geographic
Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045
Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and
Females Aged 25+ Years
Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to
Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures
Global Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: 2010-2015; 2020
-2025; and 2045-2050
Global Population Statistics for 65+ Age Group (Male & Female)
by Region: 2019 and 2050
Number of Persons Aged 65 Years and Above, By Region: 2019 And
2050
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis
Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing
Countries
Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019
DIALYSIS: A REVIEW
Dialysis: A Historical Perspective
Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis
Dialysis Methods
Hemodialysis (HD)
Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
