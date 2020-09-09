New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449683/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 477-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Arcserve LLC

Asigra Inc.

Barracuda Networks Inc.

CommVault Systems Inc.

Dell EMC

eFolder Inc.

ExaGrid Systems Inc.

FalconStor Software Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Quantum Corporation

STORServer Inc.

Unitrends Inc.

Veeam Software

Vembu Technologies Inc.

Veritas Technologies LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449683/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth

Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities

Top 10 IT Priorities by Company

Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers

Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup

Appliances

PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of

Enterprises

PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions

Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs

Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems

Segment

High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills - Key Market Challenges

Global Competitor Market Shares

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arcserve (USA) LLC (USA)

Asigra, Inc. (Canada)

Barracuda Networks, Inc. (USA)

CommVault Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dell EMC (USA)

eFolder, Inc. (USA)

ExaGrid Systems, Inc. (USA)

FalconStor Software, Inc. (USA)

Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (USA)

Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

NetApp, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Quantum Corporation (USA)

STORServer, Inc. (USA)

Unitrends, Inc. (USA)

Veeam Software (Switzerland)

Vembu Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Veritas Technologies LLC (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market

Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage

Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies

Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to

Continuous Data Protection

Flat Backups - Another Promising Backup Technology

Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor

Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies:

Opportunity for PBBA Market

Opportunity Indicators

Burgeoning Data Growth - Opportunities for PBBA Market

Big Data Boom - A Glance at Key Statistics

BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery

IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup

Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems

Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances - Emerging to

Resolve Backup Issues

Virtual Appliances - Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations

Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services

Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage

Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures

Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA

Adoption

Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery

Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery

Virtualized PBBAs - A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market

Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication

Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup

Appliances Market

Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers:

Opportunity for PBBA Vendors

Backup & Recovery - Important Aspect of Database Administration

Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA

Reducing Backup Window - A Critical Requirement

PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments

SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors

Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market

Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth

Regulations Governing Data Protection

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

EURO-SOX

Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)

California Senate Bill 1386



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Global

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2012-2019



Table 3: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Open (System) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Open (System) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Open (System) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Mainframe (System) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Mainframe (System) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Mainframe (System) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Small & Mid-level Enterprise (Enterprise) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Small & Mid-level Enterprise (Enterprise) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Small & Mid-level Enterprise (Enterprise) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS

2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Large Enterprise (Enterprise) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Large Enterprise (Enterprise) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Large Enterprise (Enterprise) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Telecom & IT (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Manufacturing (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Manufacturing (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Manufacturing (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Retail (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Retail (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Retail (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Healthcare (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Healthcare (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 39: Media & Entertainment (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:

2020 to 2027



Table 44: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020

to 2027



Table 47: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United States by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 48: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2020 to 2027



Table 50: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United States by Enterprise: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2012-2019



Table 51: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: United States Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 54: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 56: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 57: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 60: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 61: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to

2027



Table 62: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by Enterprise in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 63: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 64: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 65: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 66: Canadian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 67: Japanese Market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance

(PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 68: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: Japanese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Japanese Market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance

(PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by System for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 72: Japanese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Japanese Market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance

(PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: Japanese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Japanese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 79: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 82: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 83: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 84: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 85: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period

2020-2027



Table 86: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2012-2019



Table 87: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by Enterprise: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 88: Chinese Demand for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance

(PBBA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Review

in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Chinese Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 92: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 93: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020-2027



Table 95: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 96: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020-2027



Table 98: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 99: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2020-2027



Table 101: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Europe in US$ Million by Enterprise: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 104: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: European Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 106: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

France by System: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 111: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

France by Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2012-2019



Table 114: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 116: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: French Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 118: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 120: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 123: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2012-2019



Table 126: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: German Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 130: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2020-2027



Table 131: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 133: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by System for the Period

2020-2027



Table 134: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 135: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by System: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 136: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Enterprise for the Period

2020-2027



Table 137: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic

Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2012-2019



Table 138: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

by Enterprise: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 139: Italian Demand for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance

(PBBA) in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Review

in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 141: Italian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Purpose-Built Backup

Appliance (PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2012-2019



Table 144: United Kingdom Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Purpose-Built Backup

Appliance (PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

System for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: United Kingdom Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: United Kingdom Market for Purpose-Built Backup

Appliance (PBBA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Enterprise for the Period 2012-2019



Table 150: United Kingdom Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: United Kingdom Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 154: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 155: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 156: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by System in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 159: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by System for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 160: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to

2027



Table 161: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review by Enterprise in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 162: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Enterprise for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 163: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 165: Spanish Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 166: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2020 to

2027



Table 167: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 168: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by System: 2020 to

2027



Table 170: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Russia by System: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 171: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Enterprise: 2020 to

2027



Table 173: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Russia by Enterprise: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market

Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Russian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Historic

Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 177: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market Share

Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 178: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:

2020-2027



Table 179: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by System:

2020-2027



Table 182: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by System: A Historic Review for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 183: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2020-2027



Table 185: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in Rest

of Europe in US$ Million by Enterprise: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 188: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in Rest

of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Rest of Europe Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 191: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by System: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 198: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Enterprise: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2012-2019



Table 201: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 203: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Asia-Pacific Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for

2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 205: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2012-2019



Table 207: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by System for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by System: 2012-2019



Table 210: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by System: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Enterprise for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Enterprise:

2012-2019



Table 213: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market Share Breakdown by Enterprise: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market in

Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million

by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Australian Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA)

Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449683/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001