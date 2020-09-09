New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW

A tiny virus has changed the social, business and economic landscape beyond recognition, as businesses big and small shut shops, consumers disappear, discretionary income evaporates amid job losses and the global economy plunges into the darkest of depths. Growth in the global Bridal Wear market against this backdrop has been revised and is now projected to reach US$79.7billion by 2027. As employment rates skyrockets, the erosion of household wealth brings bad news for the wedding industry which is critically reliant on consumer disposable incomes. Consumer confidence is rapidly plummeting and plunging in parallel will be spending. Among the expenses people cut back due to COVID-19 will be wedding spends. Wedding cancelations are already rampant and most hard hit are destination weddings. While production of wedding gowns remains impacted by the lockdown restrictions, love is taking on a newer and less expensive meaning. Couples are moving to live streaming of their weddings using videoconferencing applications like zoom. Simple at-home weddings on a budget are becoming the norm and this means painful decline in demand for bridesmaid dresses and expensive made to order bridal gowns and accessories.



The market will nevertheless bounce back once the considerably restricted public life is relaxed and the economy heals eventually. The market will be sustained by the continued faith in the religious sanctity of marriage even amid the rapidly emerging divide in cultural values, changing patterns in family life and altering ideas of love, intimacy and contemporary marital practices. Given that the wedding industry is founded on cultural and religious ideas and practices, rapid social changes including the growth of cohabitation have and will pose challenges to growth even into the coming years. However, despite the challenge, marriage continues to remain an important building block of human civilization as the ultimate public affirmation of commitment to monogamy. As the only institution that epitomizes selfishness in a self-centered society, marriages will continue to remain the foundation for a healthy society promoting the common good in humanity by building stronger families and raising more conscientious children.



Few of the factors, although currently in hiatus, expected to sustain growth in the post COVID-19 period include the coming of the new millennia’s of marriageable age; marketization of marriages; growing pressure to turn weddings into an "experience"; innovations in bridal wear fabric, designs and styles; rise of the internet, social media and ensuing popularity of e-commerce as a preferred retailing avenue; evergreen lure of off-shoulder wedding dresses with plunging necklines in lightweight, lustrous soft fabric; launch of new designs and collections of plus size wedding gowns against the backdrop of a growing proportion of the female population wearing dress sizes of 16 and over; prominence of oversized wedding jewelry and Cinderella wedding shoes in shimmering ivory and silver; rise in beach side honeymoons and the resulting interest in beach friendly and practical wrinkle-resistant honeymoon costumes. Although the U. S and Europe continue to heavily influence fashion trends in the global market, the already mature market profile, limited growth in population, changing cultural values and the growing threat of "deinstitutionalization" of marriage" will present key challenges to growth. Rest of world, comprising the Middle East and African markets, will witness the fastest growth supported by the still intact cultural belief systems which are relatively less affected by the globalization of cultural beliefs; rising affluence and a parallel increase in wedding spends.





GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Marriage Deferrals Amid Covid-19 Impacts Bridal Wear Market

Shopping for Bridal Wear to Change Drastically after the COVID

-19 Crisis

US Wedding Market : A Preview

US Wedding Statistics and Facts: Important Opportunity Indicators

Number of Weddings in the US: 2011-2019

Marriage Rate in the United States: 1990-2025

Breakdown of Average Spending (US$) on US Weddings by Spending

Category

Bridal Wear Market Embraces Newer Business Models

Trends Outlined

Underserved Plus-Size Bridal Dress Segment Offers Huge Market

Opportunities

Millennials Alter Bridal Wear Trends

US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025,

2035, and 2045

High Bridal Jewelry Sales Bodes Well for Market Growth

Diamond Rings Remain Bright Spot in the Bridal Jewelry Market

Same-Sex Weddings Follow Similar Trends as Heterosexual Weddings

Competitive Scenario

Bridal Wear Marketplace: Extremely Fragmented

Distribution Scenario

Online Shopping of Wedding Dresses Gathers Momentum

Discount Stores Grow in Popularity

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Canadian Millennial Population (In Million) for the Years 2015,

2025, 2035, and 2045

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Rise in Number of Couples Opting for Western Styled Weddings

Market Analytics

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Largest Producer and Exporter of Bridal Wear Worldwide

Coronavirus Outbreak Dents Supply Chain Scenario

Colossal Wedding Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities to

International Bridal Wear Brands

Large Consumer Base of Young Population Offers Huge Untapped

Potential

Expanding Middle Class Population Drives Wedding Spend

Haute Couture Sizzles in Chinese Bridals

China Emerges as a Rapidly Growing Market for Diamond Bridal

Jewelry

Wedding Planners Continue to Mushroom in China

Market Analytics

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

A Journey through the Maze of Wedding Outfit Styles

Second-hand Gowns and Rings in Vogue

High-Street Retailers Eye the Market for Bridal Wear

E-Commerce Gains Pace

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Bridal Fashion in Spain: A Major Employer

Bridal Tourism Augurs Well for Market Growth

Online Sales and Social Media Boost Opportunities

Market Analytics

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution

Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 58: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 60: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

India

Singapore

Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 70: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 72: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 73: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 75: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 76: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 78: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 79: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 81: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 82: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bridal

Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 174

