New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bridal Wear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW
A tiny virus has changed the social, business and economic landscape beyond recognition, as businesses big and small shut shops, consumers disappear, discretionary income evaporates amid job losses and the global economy plunges into the darkest of depths. Growth in the global Bridal Wear market against this backdrop has been revised and is now projected to reach US$79.7billion by 2027. As employment rates skyrockets, the erosion of household wealth brings bad news for the wedding industry which is critically reliant on consumer disposable incomes. Consumer confidence is rapidly plummeting and plunging in parallel will be spending. Among the expenses people cut back due to COVID-19 will be wedding spends. Wedding cancelations are already rampant and most hard hit are destination weddings. While production of wedding gowns remains impacted by the lockdown restrictions, love is taking on a newer and less expensive meaning. Couples are moving to live streaming of their weddings using videoconferencing applications like zoom. Simple at-home weddings on a budget are becoming the norm and this means painful decline in demand for bridesmaid dresses and expensive made to order bridal gowns and accessories.
The market will nevertheless bounce back once the considerably restricted public life is relaxed and the economy heals eventually. The market will be sustained by the continued faith in the religious sanctity of marriage even amid the rapidly emerging divide in cultural values, changing patterns in family life and altering ideas of love, intimacy and contemporary marital practices. Given that the wedding industry is founded on cultural and religious ideas and practices, rapid social changes including the growth of cohabitation have and will pose challenges to growth even into the coming years. However, despite the challenge, marriage continues to remain an important building block of human civilization as the ultimate public affirmation of commitment to monogamy. As the only institution that epitomizes selfishness in a self-centered society, marriages will continue to remain the foundation for a healthy society promoting the common good in humanity by building stronger families and raising more conscientious children.
Few of the factors, although currently in hiatus, expected to sustain growth in the post COVID-19 period include the coming of the new millennia’s of marriageable age; marketization of marriages; growing pressure to turn weddings into an "experience"; innovations in bridal wear fabric, designs and styles; rise of the internet, social media and ensuing popularity of e-commerce as a preferred retailing avenue; evergreen lure of off-shoulder wedding dresses with plunging necklines in lightweight, lustrous soft fabric; launch of new designs and collections of plus size wedding gowns against the backdrop of a growing proportion of the female population wearing dress sizes of 16 and over; prominence of oversized wedding jewelry and Cinderella wedding shoes in shimmering ivory and silver; rise in beach side honeymoons and the resulting interest in beach friendly and practical wrinkle-resistant honeymoon costumes. Although the U. S and Europe continue to heavily influence fashion trends in the global market, the already mature market profile, limited growth in population, changing cultural values and the growing threat of "deinstitutionalization" of marriage" will present key challenges to growth. Rest of world, comprising the Middle East and African markets, will witness the fastest growth supported by the still intact cultural belief systems which are relatively less affected by the globalization of cultural beliefs; rising affluence and a parallel increase in wedding spends.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreak Squeezes Wedding Gowns Supply
% of Household Income Lost Due to COVID-19
Bridal Wear Stores Hit Hard During Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Disrupts Production of Wedding Gowns in China,
Affecting Global Supplies
Wedding Dress Retailers Bet on Online Channel to Bounce Back
after Containment of COVID-19
Near Term Expectations
Bridal Wear Market: A Prelude
Annual Number of Marriages Worldwide per 1000 People for Major
Countries: 2019
The Changing Face Bridal Attire
Global Market Outlook
Future Market Trends Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
The Era of Marriageable Millennials and their Growing
Extravagance: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Global Millennials Population by Region: 2019
The Colossal Global Wedding Industry Drive Perennial Demand for
Wedding Dresses
Global Average Spending on Weddings by Country: 2019E
Global Wedding Spend by Expense Category (2018)
COMPETITION
Key Market Participants
Designer Fortunes and Promotional Strategies Driven by Referrals
Popular Wedding Dress Designers and Fashion Houses Worldwide
Bridal Magazines: A Prime Advertising Medium
More Brands Adopt Online Platform
Global Designer Brands Eye Emerging Markets
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Bridal Wear Designers Try to Meet Expectations Amid the Covid-
19 Crisis
Bridal Wear Shoppers to Become More Decisive
Brands Try to Give Back
AR/VR Integration in Bridal Wear Industry
Popular Fashion Trends in Bridal Wear Market
Rise in Product Premiumization Boosts Market Prospects
Mass Market Gains Appeal
Changing Strategies in Mass Market
Changing Trends in Bridal Wear Market Require Retailers to Mend
Strategies to Thrive
Social Media Influencers Drive Healthy Market Gains
Digital Innovation Transforms the Wedding Industry
Social Media and e-Commerce in Weddings Continue to Grow
Traditional Wear Gets Redesigned as Lesser Number of
Millennials Seek a Conventional Wedding
Evolution of the Modern Informed Bride
Information Sources Used by Millennial Brides (2018)
Plus-Size Bridal Wear Offers Huge Untapped Market Potential
Same-Sex Wedding Legalization Bodes Well for Bridal Wear Brands
Celebrities and Actresses Continue to Influence Market Fortunes
Rise in Number of Non-Bridal Wear Retailers
Ready-to-Wear, Lower Priced Wedding Dresses Continue to
Cannibalize High-end Brands
Rising Demand for Wedding Jewelry Benefit Market Expansion
A Psychographic Profile of Bridal Jewelry Shoppers
Self-Purchasing Trend, Bridal Demand and Young Customers Foster
Growth of Platinum Jewelry
Bridal Salons: A Propitious Niche
Bridal Accessories: The Crowning Glory of a Bride?s Attire
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Marriage Deferrals Amid Covid-19 Impacts Bridal Wear Market
Shopping for Bridal Wear to Change Drastically after the COVID
-19 Crisis
US Wedding Market : A Preview
US Wedding Statistics and Facts: Important Opportunity Indicators
Number of Weddings in the US: 2011-2019
Marriage Rate in the United States: 1990-2025
Breakdown of Average Spending (US$) on US Weddings by Spending
Category
Bridal Wear Market Embraces Newer Business Models
Trends Outlined
Underserved Plus-Size Bridal Dress Segment Offers Huge Market
Opportunities
Millennials Alter Bridal Wear Trends
US Millennial Population (in Million) for the Years 2015, 2025,
2035, and 2045
High Bridal Jewelry Sales Bodes Well for Market Growth
Diamond Rings Remain Bright Spot in the Bridal Jewelry Market
Same-Sex Weddings Follow Similar Trends as Heterosexual Weddings
Competitive Scenario
Bridal Wear Marketplace: Extremely Fragmented
Distribution Scenario
Online Shopping of Wedding Dresses Gathers Momentum
Discount Stores Grow in Popularity
Market Analytics
Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Canadian Millennial Population (In Million) for the Years 2015,
2025, 2035, and 2045
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Rise in Number of Couples Opting for Western Styled Weddings
Market Analytics
Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Largest Producer and Exporter of Bridal Wear Worldwide
Coronavirus Outbreak Dents Supply Chain Scenario
Colossal Wedding Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities to
International Bridal Wear Brands
Large Consumer Base of Young Population Offers Huge Untapped
Potential
Expanding Middle Class Population Drives Wedding Spend
Haute Couture Sizzles in Chinese Bridals
China Emerges as a Rapidly Growing Market for Diamond Bridal
Jewelry
Wedding Planners Continue to Mushroom in China
Market Analytics
Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: China Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 29: France Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
A Journey through the Maze of Wedding Outfit Styles
Second-hand Gowns and Rings in Vogue
High-Street Retailers Eye the Market for Bridal Wear
E-Commerce Gains Pace
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: UK Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Market Overview
Bridal Fashion in Spain: A Major Employer
Bridal Tourism Augurs Well for Market Growth
Online Sales and Social Media Boost Opportunities
Market Analytics
Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 41: Spain Historic Review for Bridal Wear by Distribution
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 44: Russia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Australia, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 56: Australia Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 58: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 60: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
India
Singapore
Market Analytics
Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 70: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 71: Argentina Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 72: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
BRAZIL
Table 73: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 74: Brazil Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 75: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
MEXICO
Table 76: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Mexico Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 78: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Bridal Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Bridal Wear
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 81: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 82: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bridal
Wear by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019
Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Bridal Wear by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 174
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03449654/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: